ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Athena vs. Kiera Hogan in a street fight for the ROH Women’s Championship
-El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. Serpentico, Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade
-Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo
-Trish Adora vs. Allysin Kay
-Daniel Garcia vs. Rocky Romero in a Pure Rules match
-Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver
-Diamante vs. Leila Grey
-Gringo Loco vs. Willie Mack
-Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods
-Lee Moriarty and Big Bill vs. Blake Christian and Matt Sydal
-AR Fox, Action Andretti, and Darius Martin vs. Shane Taylor, Anthony Henry, and JD Drake
-Silas Young vs. Kyle Fletcher
-Trenton Storm, AJ2, and Luke Kurtis vs. Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun
Powell’s POV: ROH will hold the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Friday, July 21 in Trenton, New Jersey at Cure Arena. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET on HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment