6/20 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Gold Rush night one featuring Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship, Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate for the NXT North American Title with Mustafa Ali as special referee, Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade, a Triple Threat for an NXT Tag Team Title shot

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live June 20, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, was shown entering the WWE Performance Center. His challenger, Bron Breakker, was also shown heading into the Performance Center (Bron, wearing his Dominic Toretto lookin’ drip). A intro video aired for the special “Gold Rush” edition of NXT…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were the commentators. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Tyler Bate, Wes Lee, and Mustafa Ali (the referee) were all in the ring to start the show. Alicia Taylor was also in the ring to handle the formal in-ring introductions for the North American Championship match…

1. Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate for the NXT North American Championship (w/ Mustafa Ali as the special guest referee). Both men started the match at a stalemate during the methodical chain wrestling sequence. The next sequence saw both men show off quick dodges and flip evasions. Bate took down Lee with pin attempts. Bate broke up his own pin attempts when he noticed Ali was fast counting his pins.

After tangling each other up, Lee went for a pin. Lee got in Ali’s face when he noticed Ali was slow counting his pin. Bate rolled up Lee for a one count. Lee and Bate jawed with Ali for his “odd” counts. Lee and Bate dumped each other to ringside during a collar and elbow lock. Lee and Bate carried their collar and elbow to ringside. The crowd counted a ten count, but Ali didn’t count. Ali finally counted after about 12 seconds. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Both men turned each other out with simultaneous lariats. The crowd assisted Ali in counting the ten count. Lee and Bate traded right hands in the center of the ring. After a backslide, Lee hit Bate with a CQC and Front Dropkick combo. Bate came back with a knee lift and diving uppercut. Bate hit Lee with a T-Bone Suplex and Standing Shooting Star. Lee countered the Shooting Star into a two count. Bate dodged a Cardiac Kick and hit Lee with a rebound lariat for a nearfall.

Lee caught Bate at the top rope with a Gamengiri. Lee teased a Superplex to ringside (which probably won’t happen). Pate caught Lee on the top rope with Bop and Bang, which caused him to stumble to the apron and ringside. Instead of count the ten count, Ali revived Bate and Lee to hopefully get a conclusive finish. While Ali was reviving Bate, Lee came in and hit Bate with a Cardiac Kick for the win.

Wes Lee defeated Tyler Bate via pinfall in 12:59 to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Vic Joseph wondered if Lee was aiming for Ali with the Caridac Kick? Ali was hammy and over the top in his praise for Lee and Bate after the match…

John’s Thoughts: A fun chapter in the North American Title feud and I like that we’re starting to see some progression with Ali’s intentionally shady Positive-Ali character. Ali was the star of this match with all of his “incompetent ref” antics. His character can play ignorant, but this is presumably going to lead to a heel turn from him. At least that’s how it seems. I wouldn’t mind an Lee vs. Bate vs. Ali triple threat to come out of that too because that should be a killer match.

The show cut to a Gigi Dolin promo vignette. Gigi talked about being drawn to art and self expression. She said it helped her escape her dark upbringing. She said her expression makes her unique and sets her apart from everyone else…

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Kiana James. James mocked Gigi for liking art and stuff. James talked about how she got into trouble herself when she was young, but unlike Gigi, she grew up. James said Gigi can’t even spell success. James said Gigi is swimming in a sea of mediocrity…

Thea Hail, Duke Hudson, and Chase U students were shown heading to the ring for the prep rally…[c]

A replay aired of Finn Balor’s surprise attack on Seth Rollins which opened WWE Raw the prior night. Vic noted that Seth Rollins is cleared to defend the World Championship on this week’s NXT show…

Duke Hudson was in the middle of the ring with his MVP trophy. The ring had a red carpet and pictures of Thea Hail set up. Hudson hyped up this as a ceremony for Thea Hail’s recent success. Hudson said Hail has the opportunity to be the youngest NXT Women’s Champion next week. Hudson introduced Thea Hail. Hail made her entrance wearing a wrestling singlet. She was accompanied by unnamed Chase U students.

Hail said this is the most awesome day in her life. She said she has the biggest match of her life next week. Hail said a lot of the NXT roster have a ton of college accomplishments, while her biggest accomplishment is graduating high school. Hail said she didn’t want to go to college, be a doctor, lawyer, or an olympian. She said she was busy training to be what she always wanted to be, a WWE Superstar.

She said she doesn’t need national championships or a degree because next week’s she’s going to be NXT Women’s Champion. Duke Hudson and Charlie Dempsey took the mic and were worried that Hail only just graduated High School. Hail took the mic and said she’s ready for the challenge. Hail called out Andre Chase, who she said was cheering her on from home. They thanked Duke Hudson, Charlie Dempsey, and Drew Gulak.

Hail said she appreciated all the holds that Dempsey and Gulak taught her. Hail said next week she’s giving Tiffany Stratton a Chase University sized ass whoopin’. Hail made sure to ask Hudson permission to say the word “ass”. Tiffany Stratton made her entrance and congratulated Hail for being lucky in winning the battle royal. Tiffany said Hail will be the dumbest person in the building, thinking she can beat Tiffany. Hail yelled she has straight A’s.

Tiffany said Hail has zero chance to win. Hail said she has one zero zero percent chance to win. Hudson took the mic and said that Hail is about to take the belt off Tiffany due to her hard work. Hudson said even though Tiffany doesn’t believe in Thea Hail, Hudson believes in Thea, Chase U believes in Thea, and everyone believes in Thea. Tiffany said not only will Thea not beat her, but Thea will not tap her out. Hail pulled Tiffany in and put her in the Kimura Lock. Tiffany tapped out. Hail ran around the ring, holding the NXT Women’s Championship to close the segment…

John’s Thoughts: Chase U continue to have this magic to them that makes their segments fun to watch. They should be cheesy and bad, but there’s a lovable charm to them. Even with Andre Chase off TV. This was a simple and effective hype segment to hype up Hail as the next challenger to the women’s championship.

A replay from last week was shown of The Schism. Joe Gacy wondered if his failures are affecting the Schism. Jagger stressed that Gacy’s failures are affecting them. Gacy agreed and liked that the Dyad was putting in hard work. Ava cut in and told everyone to move past that one failure. Ava led them in a “four roots, one tree” chant…

The show cut to Ivy Nile and Julius Creed watching the last Schism segment on their tablet. Brutus Creed showed up. Julius proposed that they will be the ones to send the Schism packing. All three Diamond Mine members joked around a bit…

Briggs and Jensen made their entrance with Fallon Henley…[c]

The NXT-Anonymous twitter stalker was creeping on Lyra Valkyria and Jacy Jayne arguing with each other backstage…

Hank and Tank entered the ring. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe got a full televised entrance. Booker said it looked like Enofe came straight from Wakanda…

2. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships on next week’s NXT show. Blade and Enofe swarmed Briggs with quick strikes. Briggs slowed things down and tagged in Jensen who got a one count off Enofe. Briggs and Jensen slammed Enofe and Hank Walker. The picture-in-picture showed Gallus watching from the locker room on a monitor.

Hank hit Enofe with a Pounce. Tank and Hank hit Enofe with Stinger Splashes. All six men faced each other off in the ring. Briggs set up and hit Hank and Tank for their baseball slide punch. Instead they ate flip dives from Enofe and Blade. Hank and Tank hit Enofe and Blade with Vader Bombs to ringside. Briggs broke up Hank’s pin on Blade. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Briggs and Jensen used quick tags to double team Enofe. Briggs took down Hank with a Big Boot and double baseball slide punch. They did the same to Enofe. Briggs tossed Blade on the ropes and hit him with a pop up lariat. Enofe caught Hank with a missile dropkick. Briggs hit Enofe with a rainmaker. Briggs hit Hank with a big boot, causing Hank to DDT enofe. Vic Joseph lost track on who the legal men were.

Everyone took turns trading strikes. Tank had a bit of a rally. Jensen ended that rally by tossing tank on the ground. Jensen gave Blade a Gutwrench Suplex on Hank. Jensen and Briggs hit Tank with a Hart Attack. Enofe broke up Josh’s pin on Tank with an elbow drop. Blade jumped over the referee to hit Tank with a Frog Splash for the win.

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Tank and Hank, and Briggs and Jensen via pinfall in 9:12 to earn a title shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships on next week’s NXT show.

John’s Thoughts: Good showing from all three teams. Briggs and Jensen stand out as improved over their year as a tag team. Hank and Tank are progressing well too and look really good in their short bursts of offense. No need to rush them as they are just starting pro wrestling, but are progressing real fast (Tank was one of the first NIL signings to convert to a regular developmental wrestler). Enofe and Blade are definitely someone to look out for after the recent callups. They have good looks and now may be time to elevate them from just being enhancement guys.

Gallus was watching the match backstage. Joe said it was time to go to the pub. Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo showed up to taunt Gallus, saying that if they faced Gallus next week, Gallus will lose the titles. Mark said they don’t have a chance. Joe told them to chill out and hasta luego…

Eddy Thorpe was DJ’ing to himself backstage. Damon Kemp showed up to complain about his recent loss. Kemp claimed that Torpe paid the ref. Kemp said he’s bringing back Raw Underground in two weeks to face Torpe. Thorpe agreed. The camera panned over to Roxanne Perez leaving Blair Davenport lying in the backstage area. Referees dragged Perez away…

Cora Jade made her entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Hey! I really liked Raw Underground. Only annoying part was Shane McMahon’s awkward solo commentary. Hopefully the return of Raw Underground doesn’t mean the return of Shane O’ Mac? Are we getting the return of the Raw Underground strippers? That would help a TV deal right?

Seth Rollins met up with his protege, Nathan Frazer, and congratulated him for winning the heritage cup. Frazer congratulated Rollins for winning the World Championship. Frazer asked Rollins if he’s feeling ok. Rollins said it’s his fault for not being 100% because he asked for the best version of Finn Ballor, it was a lesson. Rollins said he’s proud of the performer that Frazer has become and that Frazer should pass it along.

Rollins told Frazer to enjoy his Heritage Cup. After Frazer left, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams showed up. Melo introduced himself as NXT Champion and Trick introduced himself. Everyone laughed to ease the tension. Melo said he was showing respect, one champion to another. Rollins asked Melo if he’s ready for Corbin next week. Melo said he is, and asked if Rollins is ready for Bron. Rollins said ya’ll know that Rollins don’t miss. Both men shook hands to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: Fun and wholesome segment between teacher and student. As I said before, pro wrestling needs more wholesome moments for our lives.

[Hour Two] Dana Brooke made her entrance…

3. Cora Jade vs. Dana Brooke. Dana tackled Cora to the corner to start the match. Cora turned the tables and slapped Dana in the face. Dana dragged Cora to the mat and pummeled her with punches. Dana gave Cora a hip toss, a cartwheel, and kick for a two count. Dana hit Cora with a body slam and handstand knee drop for a nearfall.

Cora gained control while also jawing with the crowd. Cora dominated for a stretch with methodical offense. Dana dodged a double stomp and did a delayed huracanrana. Dana landed on her feet during a flip to ringside. Cora tangled Dana in the ropes with a knee. Dana went for her backflip elbow, but her knee buckled on the flip. The referee called for a medic. Dana kept yelling “My knee!”.

Cora Jade claimed that Dana Brooke was faking. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Back from break, Brooke was slamming Cora on the apron, while also selling her injured knee. Dana got a two count and then sold her leg after the kick out. Jade gave Brooke a chop block on the injured knee. Cora continued to attack Dana’s injured knee. Dana rallied back with lariats, continuing to sell the knee. Dana got a two count off a flapjack.

Dana missed a Vader Bomb and continued to sell the knee. Cora put Dana in a single leg crab. Cora dragged Dana to the middle of the ring when Dana almost got the bottom rope. The referee called for the match because Dana had no chance to get to the ropes, but she had a knee injury.

Cora Jade defeated Dana Brooke via referee stoppage in 10:46.

John’s Thoughts: People have been hyping up Dana Brooke’s “improvement” for years to the point where it’s a meme. We haven’t really got a chance to see that improvement due to most of her matches consisting of 10 seconds into a rollup due to her being in the 24/7 division. This was actually a really good match and Dana’s improvement showed. Cool to see Cora in a long good match too. Another nice part of this match was the story around Dana’s buckled leg. It allowed for a nuanced ref stop finish that will lead to a run-back later on.

Vic Joseph and Booker T sent the show to Von Wagner and Robert Stone footage in an empty arena. Von said while nobody cared about Von, Stone did. Stone asked about the picture again. Von said he had trigonocephaly. He said baby skulls are supposed to grow, but his skull fused when he was born. He said the only way to grow was to get surgery. Pictures were shown of baby Von’s path through surgery.

He said he got the surgery, and the doctors didn’t know if he would survive. He said they twisted and pulled around his face, and fixed his skull. He said the doctors gave him a life. A picture of a scarred Baby Von was shown, being held by his dad Wayne Bloom. He said he was in intensive care for a week, lucky to be alive. Wagner said his dad was working to pay the bills and his mom was with him 24/7 to keep him alive. Von said the scarring on his head was bad, to the point where his classmates will call him a monster. He said he had to take it, and he agreed that he did look different.

Von said other parents told their kids not to look at him. Stone said Von was only a kid and had to take all that. Von said he has kids and as a father that would make him angry. Von thanked Stone for hearing him out…

John’s Thoughts: Wowzers. That was a touching moment. Took us a long while to get here, but that was a sympathetic moment to help him connect with the audience. His acting was also better here to deliver the exposition. Let’s see if this very touching human moment causes him to get to the next level.

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in from the commentary table and recollected Von’s reveal. Vic talked about NXT trending number one on Twitter. Vic hyped Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin going face to face after the break…[c]

Axiom and Scrypts were coaching Eddy Thorpe on his upcoming Raw Underground match in a few weeks. Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson made his first appearance on NXT TV in the locker room and offered to help spar with Eddy. Gable said he knows Damon Kemp more than anyone (due to Damon being Gable’s brother, Bobby Steveson). Eddy thanked Gable for the support…

Carmelo Hayes got a televised entrance with Baron Corbin in the ring. Corbin cut off Hayes and told Hayes that having the title belt doesn’t mean he’s made it. Corbin said Melo will not bring something he’s never seen next week. Melo said Corbin hasn’t seen a NXT title reign or the respect of the people. Corbin said Melo isn’t in front of his home town or in front of internet fans. Corbin said he doesn’t care about what anyone thinks.

Melo said Corbin thinks that he’s going to mow Melo down in his home, the Performance Center, just to make himself relevant again. Melo said it’s possible, but not probable. Melo said he’s used to main roster guys showing up and him needing to defend his territory. Melo said he sent them packing and put their names in the rafters on a T Shirt. Melo was about to bring up “Happy Corbin”. Corbin said what “Happy Corbin” did for him was give him a 1.8 million dollar house.

Corbin said Melo can throw and the young kids in the back throw surface level insults that just don’t land. Corbin said he has an 8 year career already that most wrestlers will dream of. Corbin said he’ll compare his accomplishments with anyone and if Melo tries he’d just take an L. Corbin said he’s had success on the main roster.

Melo pointed it out as “had”. Melo said the same age he won the North American Championship, Corbin was getting cut by the Arizona Cardinals. Melo said he’ll give it to the Black and Gold OGs for setting the bar high. He said what he’s not going to do is try to meet Baron’s expectations because he’s here to meet his own new expectations. Melo said Corbin claims this is house, but the deed says Carmelo Hayes.

Melo said since Corbin left, he put rooms, windows, and a new roof because he kept tearing the roof so many damn times. Melo said Corbin can bring up money and accolades but in the end of the day “I’m still HIM”. Corbin said if Melo has to tell everyone and himself “him” then he’s a nobody; and that’s why Melo is hanging out like an insignificant nobody backstage on Smackdown. Corbin said this is where he usually would crack his opponent in the teeth and left lying, but he’s not doing that.

He said next week he’s taking the title, getting in his Porsche to his big ass house, putting the title on the mantle, sitting in a chair drinking a glass poured by his hot ass wife from a bottle Melo can’t afford. Before Melo could retort, Corbin left saying the lesson was over…

John’s Thoughts: In all honesty, that was some of the best promo work I’ve seen from both men. We’ve seen Corbin do amazing character acting as Bum Ass Corbin, but this was his best promo as a more serious and menacing character. Both men were throwing verbal jabs and responding with good verbal hooks. Melo could have backed down, but he was poised and came back with his usual confident demeanor. Good go-home segment for their title match next week. Can we get this Corbin on Raw and Smackdown?

Valentina Feroz and Luisa Leon were warming up backstage. Feroz was happy that Leon was back from injury. Leon was happy at Feroz improving while she was out. Dragon Lee showed up to wish both women luck. Nathan Frazer showed up and thanked Feroz and Leon for preventing Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson from costing him the title. After Leon and Feroz left, Frazer offered Dragon Lee a fair match for the Heritage Cup. Lee accepted and both men shared a casual hand dap…[c]

Joe Coffey was on the phone in the parking lot. Coffey was jumped by Channing Stacks Lorenzo who claimed he saw a rat. Stacks tossed Joe in his car and kidnapped him….

The Meta-Four, Noam Dar, Lash Legend, Oro Mensah, and Jakara Jackson made their entrance. Noam Dar was on crutches. Leon and Feroz attacked Jackson and Legend before the bell…

4. Valentina Feroz and Luisa Leon vs. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend (w/Oro Mensah, Noam Dar). Lash and Jakara dominated the match to start, isolating Leon. Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice showed up at ringside looking like a couple of shawtys (Lola’s drip… O_O). Booker T got into distracted horny mode, to which Joseph joked Booker was walking a fine line [as a married man].

Feroz tagged in and took down Lash with a few kicks. Feroz hit Lash with a meteora. Feroz hit Lash with a huracanrana and meteora. Feroz stepped on Oro’s hand when he tried to trip her. Oro caught Feroz who went for a dive. Leon hit Oro with a flip dive. Lash caught Feroz with a big boot for the win.

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeated Valentina Feroz and Luisa Leon via pinfall in 3:22.

John’s Thoughts: Ok, Lash is still a bit rough; but I wouldn’t give up on her just yet. She looks like a million bucks, is a good athlete, has great size, and is a stellar talker. If she can finally get the in-ring down the sky’s the limit for her. I can’t wait until we can have Noam and Lash tear things down on the mic because of how fun they both ar. Feroz and Leon are another team I want to see succeed. Feroz is good in the ring now. Leon really impressed me before her injury with her feats of strength and innovative offense. All four women in this match have the potential to make it big in WWE if they continue to progress in their development.

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in from the commentary table where they plugged Great American Bash tickets. Vic announced the following matches for next week’s Gold Rush themed show : Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin for the NXT Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s Championship, Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James, Gallus vs. Enofe and Blade for the NXT Tag Team Championship, Nathan Frazer vs. Dragon Lee in a Rounds Match for the Heritage Cup Championship…

Bron Breakker made his entrance first. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made his entrance as the crowd did their usual singing to his theme song. Seth then soaked in the acapella singing from the crowd. Alicia Taylor handled the formal in ring introductions for the World Championship match. The crowd showered Seth in a “Welcome Home” chant (he was the first NXT Champion)…

5. Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker for the WWE World Heavyweight Champioship. Seth was sporting the rib tape to sell Finn Balor’s attack from last night. Both men countered each others’ finishing holds to start. Seth dumped Bron to ringside and hit him with a diving knee heading into the picture-in-picture.[c]

Back from the break, Bron got a two count off Rollins. Bron tossed Seth around the ring. Seth came back with knife edge chops. Seth staggered Bron with a back elbow. Bron came back with a German Suplex. Seth kicked out of Bron’s pin and Bron mocked Seth with push-ups. Seth dodged a spear to send Bron into the ringpost. This gave Seth a moment of respite.

Seth rallied with lariats, but Bron stayed on his feet. Seth took down Bron with a kick and lariat combo. Seth caught Bron with a forearm in the corner. Seth’s ribs gave up on him during a suplex attempt. Seth gave Bron a knee and dumped Bron to ringside. Seth hit Bron with three really good looking Suicide Dives.

Seth went for a Curb Stomp, but Bron rolled to ringside. Seth caught Bron with a lariat at ringside. The crowd chanted for Seth to put Bron through the announce table. Seth cleared the table. Bron recovered and went for a press slam, but Seth escaped and hit Bron with a Superkick. Seth put Bron on the table. Seth went to the top rope and hit Bron with a Frog Splash through the table. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

John’s Thoughts:

[Overrun] Seth laid out Bron. Seth missed a Frog Splash and sold the injured ribs. Bron set up and locked Seth in the Steiner Recliner. Seth quickly crawled to the ropes for the break. Bron caught Seth with a Frankensteiner. Bron hit his Press Power Slam finisher for the nearfall. Booker killed the moment with the “we have a new champion” cliche call.

Seth blocked a Spear with a knee. Seth hit Bron with a Pedigree. Bron kicked out at two . Seth gave Bron a Northern Forearm. Seth went for a stomp, but Bron countered with a Spear. Seth kicked out at two for a great nearfall. Bron went for a top rope dive, but dove right into a superkick. Seth hit Bron with two Curb Stomps for the victory.

Seth Rollins defeated Bron Breakker via pinfall in 17:06 to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Highlights from the match were shown. Seth Rollins posed at the top of the ramp with his World Heavyweight Title to close the show…

But wait? There’s more! After the WWE Signature aired at the bottom of the screen, Finn Balor showed up and beat down Seth Rollins on the ramp. Finn tossed Seth into the ring and beat up Seth with chairshots to the back. Finn was about to go for the Coup De Grace, but Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams ran into the ring to send Finn into retreat. Trick, Melo, and Seth had the higher ground in the ring while Finn jawed from the ramp. The show closed with Seth’s theme playing…