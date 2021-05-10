WWE Raw, AEW Dark: Elevation, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Tito Santana, William Regal, Io Shirai, Tommaso Ciampa, Averno, Mike Shaw

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show includes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in a non-title match and final hype for Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tito Santana (Merced Solis) is 68 today.

-William Regal (Darren Matthews) is 53 today.

-Averno (Renato Ruíz Cortes) is 44 on Sunday.

-The late Mike Shaw was born on May 9, 1957. He died of a pulmonary embolism on September 11, 2010 at age 53.

-Tommaso Ciampa (Tommaso Whitney) turned 36 on Saturday.

-Io Shirai (Masami Odate) turned 31 on Saturday.

-Akebono Taro (Chadwick Rowan) turned 52 on Saturday. He faced Big Show at WrestleMania 21.