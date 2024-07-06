WWE Money in the Bank polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show July 6, 2024 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS WWE Money in the Bank Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Money in the Bank Poll: Vote for the best match Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre in a MITB match Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Stark in an MITB match Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsmitbwwewwe mitb
Be the first to comment