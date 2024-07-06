WWE Money in the Bank results: Powell’s review of Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, two MITB ladder matches, Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Money in the Bank

Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

Streamed live July 6, 2024 on Peacock

WWE MITB Countdown Pre-Show Notes

-The pre-show was hosted by Michael Cole, Big E, and Wade Barrett in an area inside the venue (the same location as Friday’s Kickoff event). It was noted that Paul Levesque stated there would surprises during the show.

-The first part of Cole’s interview with Seth Rollins aired. Cole noted that Becky Lynch left WWE after losing the Women’s World Championship. Rollins said Lynch is great and is at home with their daughter, who is three-and-a-half and “runs the ship.” Rollins spoke in-character about his WrestleMania XL weekend and how the way everything played out made him feel like it was okay to have surgery and take a break.