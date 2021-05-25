NXT on USA Network, NWA Powerrr, AEW Dark, Roman Reigns, Bo Dallas, Ricky Banderas, Tatsutoshi Goto, Hiro Saito, Alberto El Patron, Johnny Rougeau

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review at 7CT/8ET. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights or Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase. My reviews are typically available on Wednesdays.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Roman Reigns (Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) is 36.

-Tatsutoshi Goto is 65.

-Hiro Saito is 60.

-Ricky Banderas (Gilbert Cosme) is 45. He works as Mil Muertes and has also worked as Judas Mesias.

-Alberto El Patron (Jose Alberto Rodríguez) is 44.

-Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) is 31.

-Johnny Rougeau (Jean Rougeau) died of cancer on May 25, 1983 at age 53. He was the uncle of Jacques and Raymond Rougeau.