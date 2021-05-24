05/24 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston for a WWE Championship match at WWE Hell in a Cell, Natalya and Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, Riddle vs. Xavier Woods, Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki Cross in a two-minute challenge

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston for a WWE Championship match at WWE Hell in a Cell, Natalya and Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, Riddle vs. Xavier Woods, Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki Cross in a two-minute challenge, and more (32:47)…

Click here to stream or download the May 24 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.