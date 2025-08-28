TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Ricky Reyes, Linda Miles, Christina Von Eerie, Colby Corino, Mr. Fuji, Jody Hamilton

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. The show features TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. X Division Champion Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander in a non-title match. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 39 percent of the vote. A finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade and found it to be uneventful.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 38 percent of the vote. F finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ricky Reyes (Richard Diaz) is 47.

-Linda Miles is 47.

-Christina Von Eerie (a/k/a Christina Maria Kardooni) is 36.

-Colby Corino is 29.

-The late Mr. Fuji (Harry Fujiwara) died of natural causes at age 82 on August 28, 2016.

-The late Jody Hamilton (Joseph Zwaduk III), who worked as The Assassin and The Flame, was born on August 28, 1938. He died on August 3, 2021 after being in hospice care.