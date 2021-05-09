NJPW announces seven wrestlers tested positive for COVID-19

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a statement to announce that seven wrestlers tested positive for COVID-19. The names of the wrestlers were not disclosed. “All those who tested positive are experiencing mild symptoms or are asymptomatic,” reads the statement that can be read in full at NJPW1972.com.

Powell’s POV: NJPW recently announced the postponement of Wrestle Grand Slam events that were scheduled for May 15 and May 29. Here’s hoping that all seven wrestlers make a quick recovery and suffer no long term issues related to the virus.