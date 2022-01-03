NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 lineup: The full card for night one of the annual Tokyo Dome event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 16 event that will be held Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome.

-Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

-El Desperado vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

-Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi vs. Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi for the IWGP Tag Titles.

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Evil for the Never Openweight Championship.

-Katsuyori Shibata faces a mystery opponent in a match with no striking allowed.

-Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, and Great-O-Khan.

-Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Kenta, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo.

-Sho vs. Yoh.

-(Pre-Show) The New Japan Ranbo (the final four will compete for the King of Pro Wrestling trophy on night two).

Powell’s POV: The pre-show streams on Tuesday morning morning at 1CT/2ET. The Wrestle Kingdom main card begins at 2CT/3ET via the New Japan World streaming service. FITE.TV is also offering both nights separately for $19.99 or both nights in a bundle for $29.99.