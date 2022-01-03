WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the first Raw of 2022, Brock Lesnar appearing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar opens the show.
-Big E vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins in a four-way for a shot at the WWE Championship.
-Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler for the U.S. Championship (Priest will lose the title if he is disqualified).
-AJ Styles vs. Omos.
Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
