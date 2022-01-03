What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the first Raw of 2022, Brock Lesnar appearing

January 3, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar opens the show.

-Big E vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins in a four-way for a shot at the WWE Championship.

-Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler for the U.S. Championship (Priest will lose the title if he is disqualified).

-AJ Styles vs. Omos.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs on USA Network every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

