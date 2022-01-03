WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the first Raw of 2022, Brock Lesnar appearing

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar opens the show.

-Big E vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins in a four-way for a shot at the WWE Championship.

-Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler for the U.S. Championship (Priest will lose the title if he is disqualified).

-AJ Styles vs. Omos.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs on USA Network every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.