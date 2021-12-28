NXT 2.0 live coverage, WWE in Pittsburgh and Washington DC, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, AEW Dark, Tatsumi Fujinami, Rachael Evers

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Grayson Waller vs. Dexter Lumis. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-We are looking reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend and throughout the holiday tour. If you are going to either show listed below, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena tonight. No matches are listed on the venue’s website.

-WWE is in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena tonight with the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, King Woods, and Kofi Kingston, and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 42 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 30 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tatsumi Fujinami is 68.

-Rachael Evers (Rachel Ellering) is 29.