WWE Raw viewership and rating for the first episode since Vince McMahon’s retirement

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.901 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.765 million average. Raw delivered a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.46 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 2.019 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.974 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.711 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished second, first, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The July 26, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.814 million viewers and a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite the Tokyo Olympics.