What's happening...

12/13 Moore’s NXT audio review: Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a non-title match, New Day appearance, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, Von Wagner vs. Odyssey Jones, Lyra Valkyria’s debut

December 13, 2022

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a non-title match, New Day appearance, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, Von Wagner vs. Odyssey Jones, Lyra Valkyria’s debut, and more (42:31)…

Click here for the December 13 NXT TV audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.