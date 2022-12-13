12/13 Moore’s NXT audio review: Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a non-title match, New Day appearance, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, Von Wagner vs. Odyssey Jones, Lyra Valkyria’s debut

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a non-title match, New Day appearance, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, Von Wagner vs. Odyssey Jones, Lyra Valkyria’s debut, and more (42:31)…

Click here for the December 13 NXT TV audio review.

