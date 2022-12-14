AEW Dynamite “Winter is Coming” in Garland (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Johnny Jeter, Al Costello

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center. The show carries the Winter is Coming theme and includes MJF vs. Ricky Starks for the AEW World Championship. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Garland, which includes the taping for Friday’s Rampage. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 31 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Johnny Jeter is 41.

-The late Al Costello (Giacomo Costa) of the Fabulous Kangaroos was born on December 14, 1919. He died at age 80 on January 22, 2000.