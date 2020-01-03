WWE weekend in Missouri (reports needed), WWE Friday Night Smackdown, WWE 205 Live, next Raw, AEW, ROH, MLW, Impact, and NWA dates, Jim Ross, New Jack

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is in Memphis, Tennessee at FedEx Forum with the brand’s first show of 2020. Join me for live review as the show airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review afterward.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews will be available on Saturday morning.

-We are looking for reports from upcoming events listed on this page. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Cape Girardeau, Missouri at Show Me Center on Saturday with the following advertised Supershow lineup: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz for the WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a loser eats dog food match, and Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

-WWE is in Springfield, Missouri at JQH Arena on Sunday with the following advertised Supershow lineup: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz for the WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin, and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Future Events

-Monday’s WWE Raw will be held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will be held in Southhaven, Mississippi at Landers Center.

-Impact Wrestling’s next event will be January 10 in San Antonio, Texas at Freetail Brewery. The Hard To Kill pay-per-view will be held January 12 in Dallas, Texas at The Bomb Factory.

-MLW’s next event is Zero Hour 2020 on January 11 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-The next Ring of Honor events will b held January 11 in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage and January 12 in Concord, North Carolina at Cabarrus Arena.

-The next NWA events will be January 24 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios for the Hard Times pay-per-view. They will tape television on January 25-26 at the same venue.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jim Ross is 68.

-New Jack (Jerome Young) is 57.



