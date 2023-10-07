NXT Level Up results (10/6): O’Connor’s review of Dante Chen vs. Drew Gulak, Valentina Feroz and Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont vs. Javier Bernal and Luca Crusifino

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 86)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed October 6, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Kelani Jordan made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Valentina Feroz and Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame. Feroz and Paxley started the match. Feroz hit a headscissors on Paxley who tagged in Dame and Feroz in response tagged in Jordan. Jordan charged at Dame in the corner but was met by an elbow which allowed Dame to take control. Paxley tagged back in but was caught by a flash rollup from Jordan which got Jordan a near fall. Paxley applied a leg scissors as Jordan looked for a tag to Feroz. Jordan rallied and made the hot tag to Feroz who hit Paxley with the double knees and a meateora as Dame and Jordan fought at ringside. Paxley hit Feroz with the ‘psycho trap’ center of the ring for the victory.

Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame defeated Valentina Feroz and Kelani Jordan via pinfall in 4:31.

The commentary team hyped Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont vs. Javier Bernal and Luca Crusifino for after the break…[c]

2. Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont vs. Javier Bernal and Luca Crusifino. Igwe and Dupont used power on both Bernal and Crusifino in the early stages of the match. Dupont hit a big body splash on Crusifino for a near fall before Crusifino made the tag to Bernal. Bernal worked over Dupont before tagging Crusifino back in. Crusifino gained a two count as Bernal made his way back into the ring. Bernal wore down Dupont as Igwe shouted encouragement to his tag partner from the apron. Dupont tagged in Igwe and Igwe hit Bernal with a superkick. Crusifino attempted interference but Crusifino was sent over the top rope to the floor. As Igwe was distracted, Bernal stole a rollup and the victory with a handful of tights for the win.

Javier Bernal and Luca Crusifino defeated Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont via pinfall in 4:43.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Dante Chen vs. Drew Gulak (w/Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, Damon Kemp). Gulak picked the leg as the bell rang but Chen stayed vertical and applied a side headlock on Gulak. A hiptoss sent Gulak to the mat as Chen remained in control. Gulak grabbed at the hair and hit a strong chop on Chen who elevated Gulak into the air with a high back body drop in response. Gulak hit a neckbreaker on Chen and draped Chen over the bottom rope, working on Chen with boots to the face.

Back in the middle of the ring, Gulak worked on the back of Chen but Chen built momentum dropping Gulak with clotheslines and a kick to the side of the head. Gulak rolled to the outside to regroup but Chen hit a suicide dive on the outside to Gulak. Chen sent Gulak back in the ring attempting to capitalize but was distracted taking care of Gulak’s associates who tried to enter the ring. Gulak took advantage and spiked Chen into the canvas for the victory.

Drew Gulak defeated Dante Chen via pinfall in 5:41.

John’s Ramblings: A tag heavy edition of Level Up this week. Those matches were just ok. The main event was a little better with veteran Drew Gulak in there mixing it up with one of my favorites Dante Chen but was marred by the expected cheap outside interference for the finish. A skippable episode.