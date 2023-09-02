AEW terminates CM Punk “with cause”

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following statement on Saturday to announce the termination of CM Punk.

Statement from All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan pic.twitter.com/3MtW6MkGDf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2023

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear whether Punk being terminated with cause means he is contractually free to go elsewhere. The statement does not address whether Jack Perry will face additional punishment for his role in the incident that occurred at last weekend’s All In pay-per-view.

I haven’t been high on Tony Khan’s seemingly passive approach to managing the issues involving Punk and The Elite members since last year’s All Out event. While I’m not picking sides in terms of whether firing Punk was the right or wrong move, I do applaud Khan for taking ownership of the decision rather than passing the blame to the legal department. It’s an important step toward letting everyone in the company know that the buck stops with him.

It will be very interesting to see how this move affects AEW Collision both in terms of the show losing its top star and also when it comes to the show’s creative approach. Punk seemed to have a lot of influence over the creative direction and making it feel unique compared to AEW Dynamite. The timing of the move is less than ideal for AEW with back-to-back shows in Punk’s hometown of Chicago tonight and Sunday.

I am very curious to see what’s next for Punk if he is contractually free. He seems to have a good relationship with the Endeavor group that is in the process of acquiring WWE going back to his two fight run in UFC. But there’s no telling whether he’s interested in returning to WWE or if WWE management will be interested in bringing him back.