AEW terminates CM Punk “with cause”

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW issued the following statement on Saturday to announce the termination of CM Punk.
Statement from All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan pic.twitter.com/3MtW6MkGDf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2023
Powell’s POV: It’s unclear whether Punk being terminated with cause means he is contractually free to go elsewhere. The statement does not address whether Jack Perry will face additional punishment for his role in the incident that occurred at last weekend’s All In pay-per-view.
I haven’t been high on Tony Khan’s seemingly passive approach to managing the issues involving Punk and The Elite members since last year’s All Out event. While I’m not picking sides in terms of whether firing Punk was the right or wrong move, I do applaud Khan for taking ownership of the decision rather than passing the blame to the legal department. It’s an important step toward letting everyone in the company know that the buck stops with him.
It will be very interesting to see how this move affects AEW Collision both in terms of the show losing its top star and also when it comes to the show’s creative approach. Punk seemed to have a lot of influence over the creative direction and making it feel unique compared to AEW Dynamite. The timing of the move is less than ideal for AEW with back-to-back shows in Punk’s hometown of Chicago tonight and Sunday.
I am very curious to see what’s next for Punk if he is contractually free. He seems to have a good relationship with the Endeavor group that is in the process of acquiring WWE going back to his two fight run in UFC. But there’s no telling whether he’s interested in returning to WWE or if WWE management will be interested in bringing him back.
1. good for TK. This may be the day we say AEW became a real company rather than a clubhouse – now stop the WWE references and stand on your own accomplishments and you might be on to something
2. Hand Collision over to Danielson (and keep him out of the ring so he doesn’t get more perm hurt).
3 I bet VKM has already texted Punk. But HHH will walk of they bring him back. Not worth it (for that reason and many many others). See you on Impact1000 Phil
Fuck Tony Khan.
The Elite attacked Punk in his locker room, with the fucking company lawyer egging them on to do it, and cockless Tony didn’t even talk to Ace Steel’s wife even though she was in the mother fucking locker room.
Now, Bitch Boy Owner tells Punk to talk to Perry at Collision after Perry ignored the agent and other management that night about using real glass, saw that pathetic little mop headed twat start shit ON FUCKING LIVE AIR and then confront Punk at Gorilla, and now he fires Punk “with cause.”
What a fucking pathetic piece of shit.
I’m not sure I understand how you feel. Have you considered using more profanity?
Wasn’t expecting anybody to actually get terminated for the incident. In the short term this will deflate the events this weekend for sure; the crowd may be showing the wrong kind of Goldberg/Lesnar WM XX enthusiasm at the PPV, if some of them even show up that is with the sudden changes. Long term we will see if the direction and identity that they had with Collision will be sustained or if the show will lose sight of it’s creative goals. This is the kind of thing that it takes for AEW to get a headline mention on cbssports.com, rather than what the product is actually offering as a show. It leaves me more disinterested than before.
I won’t use the language a previous individual did, however my sentiment is roughly the same, AEW needs to change to All friends wrestling, Punk is a hot head and should’ve known better, but a year ago with the last skirmish the best friends targeted Punk with first Adam Page going into business for himself bringing up issues he didn’t know a thing about which prompted the media scrum, then the rest of the friends all went to Punk’s locker room and the skirmish ensued. Everyone was suspended as they should have, but the locker room is definitely divided. Jungle Jackass started all alone the latest incident and Punk took care of it. Mark my words, the ratings will crash. The Elite is the reason Dynamite sucks while Collision is great. The Elite is the reason Cody left. Kenny Omega is phenomenal, one of the best in the world, but the Bucks, can go to hell as well as that third rate wrestler Adam Page. Punk is probably a little too much, but the asshats that are ruining AEW are the EVPs, can’t wait to hear Corny’s take.
Good riddance, Punk. I can obly imagine the sigh of relief in the locker room.
@thegreatestone To quote Jack Perry: “Cry me a river” 😉