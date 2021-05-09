A&E’s WWE biography series and Most Wanted Treasures air tonight

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The A&E biography series on WWE wrestlers airs tonight at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s biography features Booker T.

-WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures follows at 9CT/10ET on A&E. The teaser lists Booker T searching for his King Booker robe, first WCW Championship Title belt, and a dog collar worn by Junkyard Dog.

Powell’s POV: A&E will replay the Andre the Giant documentary at 11CT/12ET followed by its three previous WWE biographies with Steve Austin at 1CT/2E, Roddy Piper at 3CT/4ET, and Randy Savage at 5CT/6ET.