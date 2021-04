CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Netflix has released the trailer for the Army of the Dead film starring former WWE wrestler Dave “Batista” Bautista. Watch the trailer below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: It’s a Zack Snyder film, so perhaps I’ll just wait for the four-hour cut to be released a few years from now. Bad joke aside, the trailer looks fun and I intend to check out the film once it is released on Netflix and in theaters on May 21.