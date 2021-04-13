4/13 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of the first appearances of Karrion Kross and Raquel Gonzalez since winning the NXT titles, Franky Monet’s debut, MSK vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick for the NXT Tag Titles, NXT Cruiserweight Championship open challenge

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)

Aired April 13, 2021 on USA Network

The show started off right after the new Then, Now, and Forever intro, no recap video. NXT started off with NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett [Bordeaux] making their entrance. Kross was wearing leather jacket street clothes. The crowd started a “Karrion” chant. Kross said he told everyone and that “time comes full circle”. This invoked a “You deserve it” chant from a few in the crowd. Kross said it was only a matter of time before Kross stood in the ring with the title ,”my title”. Kross said that Balor is one of the greatest to stand in the ring, of all time.

Kross talked about how Balor picked up championships everywhere he wrestled. Kross stopped a bit to acknowledge the favorable reaction he was getting. Kross said the crowd was rowdy a bit. Kross talked about how Balor mentioned Kross’s uncontrollable rage being a weakness, but Kross said he controls everything. Kross said he’s at the top now and people say when you’re at the top there’s no where else to go but down. Kross said that idiom was a lie. Kross talked about how no one is going to topple him and how NXT has the hungriest fighters.

Kross said that if anyone wants the title then they should step up because he’s going to roll heads. Kross said he doesn’t care who you are because he’s going to fold every single person until there’s not a person left. Kross said that no matter when the time is tolled, everybody pays the toll…

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix checked in on commentary. Joseph sent the show to a WrestleMania and Takeover recap video package. Poppy provided the background music for the video package…

Alicia Taylor introduced MSK, Wes Lee and Nash Carter, as the new NXT Tag Team Champions. MSK made their entrance. Vic Joseph noted that MSK will defend the tag titles after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A really good promo from Kross. I wouldn’t mind seeing more of this and less of Scarlett being vague and symbolic. Kross is a well-spoken and eloquent talker and I think letting him have the mic more can do wonders in terms of acclimating him, heel or babyface, to the crowd and television audience. It’s still not clear if he’s a heel or babyface, but if he can continue to cut promos like this along with getting more aggressive in the ring, I feel that his alignment shouldn’t be a problem. Kross can end up just like Finn Balor, who started off as a heel, but pivoted to being a badass babyface (and where Kross excels as a babyrace, which we saw in his last three matches, is his strong selling ability).

Drake Maverick and Killian Dain made their entrance. Barrett joked that Killian Dain should have already gotten rid of that whistling entrance music at this point. Joseph noted that Dain and Maverick won the title shot on the Takeover pre-show…

1. “MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Lee caught Maverick with a jump kick to the shoulder. Maverick came back with a chop block and drop kick. Maverick hit a will o wisp in the corner. Lee pulled Maverick’s arm to prevent a tag. Carter hit Maverick with an assisted Bronco Buster for a two count. Lee and Carter traded quick tags to isolate Maverick from Dain.[c]

Dain and Maverick traded tags to keep Lee under control. MSK hit a double team move on Maverick. Dain tagged in and took a lot of strikes from MSK, topped off by a double stomp by Carter. After getting hit by stereo roundhouses, Lee hit Dain with a Spiral Tap for a two count. Dain reversed both MSK members, by blocking Carter’s Sunset Flip and then sitting on him by giving Lee a Michinoku Driver. Dain and Maverick hit Carter with stereo roundhouse kicks.

Lee pulled Carter out of the way when Dain tried to power bomb Maverick on him. Carter hit Dain with a springboard cutter. Lee hit Dain with a Liger Kick. Maverick rolled up Carter for a really good nearfall off the Small Package. MSK hit Maverick with their assisted Blockbuster move that they’ve been finishing people with. Carter hit Dain with a flip dive at ringside (almost a bad landing). Lee picked up the pinfall on Maverick.

MSK defeated Dain and Maverick via pinfall in 7:12 of on-air time.

MSK celebrated their win. The Imperium members Marcel Barthel, Fabien Aichner, and Alexander Wolfe surrounded Dain and Maverick in the ring and left Dain lying. This is in reference to the trio trying to recruit Dain a few weeks ago…

Robert Stone and Aliyah were cutting a promo in the hallway backstage, with Stone hyping up the Robert Stone Brand. Mercedes Martinez showed up and choked out Robbie E to shake him down for the rest of the money she was supposedly owed. Jessi Kamea showed up and got in between Stone and Martinez. This would end up setting up a match between Kamea and Martinez for later in the show…

Wade Barrett hyped up “Exclusive footage” from the Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly match at Takeover for after the break…

John’s Thoughts: A really fun tag team match and it’s refreshing to see an actual tag team with history and buzz be presented as a big deal in NXT. Since teams like the War Raiders and Street Profits left, NXT has had a dud of a tag team division for over a year, maybe even two. I’m intrested to see what heel team steps up to the plate to give MSK a run for their money, but it also wouldn’t hurt to have MSK establish themselves as a sensation tag team. Maybe that team ends up being a rebuilt Imperium. Just a thought, maybe NXT should swap out Aichner for Wolfe in terms of the tag team. Wolfe has looked good in a tag team before (as a part of Eric Young’s Sanity faction) and is way more charismatic than Aichner. Aichner might be able to get over on his own as an athletic freak type.

Roderick Strong and his wife Marina Shafir were shown entering the WWE Performance Center. Strong and Shafir were wearing formal attire. Vic Joseph sent the show over to the Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly highlight video package…