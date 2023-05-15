What's happening...

05/15 Powell’s AEW Rampage audio review: Swerve Strickland and Brian Cage vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds, Daddy Ass and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian, Toni Storm vs. Allysin Kay, and Kyle Fletcher vs. Action Andretti

May 15, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Rampage: Swerve Strickland and Brian Cage vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds, Daddy Ass and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian, Toni Storm vs. Allysin Kay, and Kyle Fletcher vs. Action Andretti, and more (9:58)…

