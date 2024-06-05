AEW Dynamite results (6/5): Powell’s live review of MJF returns, Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW World Championship, Saraya vs. Mariah May

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 244)

Loveland, Colorado at Blue Arena

Aired live June 5, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] MJF made his entrance while the broadcast team of Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone checked in. MJF dressed in black and wore a leather jacket with his initials and logo on it, as well as his new t-shirt.

MJF opened with a line about Colorado and marijuana. He pimped his new t-shirt and also said he’d be at Forbidden Door in his home of Long Island and told fans to get their tickets. MJF brought up Kazuchika Okada and said it looked like the guy can’t afford a gym membership.

MJF brought up Swerve Strickland and called him a helluva leader and then noted that his entire group turned on him and left him. MJF took issue with Swerve referring to himself as a business mogul and said that business moguls go to business school and if Swerve did, he missed the public speaking part.

MJF turned his focus to Will Ospreay and mocked his accent. MJF ran through a long list of wrestlers and said Ospreay isn’t them before pointing out that he beat them all. MJF mocked Ospreay’s “British teeth” and told him to shut his mouth because he’s not the best in the world.

MJF declared that he is the best in the world and boasted that he became the most hated man on the planet only to become the most beloved. MJF said imagine how he felt when he went home to heal his wounds after carrying the place and then people had the audacity to smear his name.

Rush’s entrance music interrupted MJF and he walked onto the stage dressed in a white suit. Rush called for his music to be cut, then said MJF doesn’t know when to shut up like the rest of the ugly, filthy Americans in the crowd.

Rush said that while MJF was away, he was around working hard. Rush said there’s a big celebration for MJF’s return, then asked where his celebration is. Rush asked where his moment is. He said he would take it and then delivered his “mess with the bull” catchphrase.

MJF said he didn’t catch any of that. He said it’s not Rush’s fault. He said it was bad enough when ‘that mark” Tony Khan was running the place and now it’s even worse with The Elite in control. MJF said he thinks Brandon Cutler is in the production truck.

MJF said Rush’s suit made him look like his bank account was dry, just like every woman Rush ever slept with. MJF recalled paying Rush a lot of money to take out Bryan Danielson. MJF said he knows Rush is talented. MJF mentioned Rush’s father and said some people might call Rush a nepo baby.

MJF said Rush proved he’s an international superstar by selling out arenas in Mexico and by winning the ROH Champion. MJF said the problem is that he’s not one of the best, he is the best. MJF said he wanted Rush to know how he felt. MJF spoke in Spanish and was censored. MJF started to deliver his catchphrase.

Rush entered the ring and traded punches with Rush until Christopher Daniels, security guards, and referees ran in and pulled them apart. Rush was escorted to the back while Daniels could be heard telling MJF “not here, not now”…

Powell’s POV: MJF tore into some of AEW’s big names and then set up his return match or feud with Rush. The crowd loved him. They set up Rush going after MJF last week, but I’m still surprised that this is MJF’s first match back.

A video package showed Roderick Strong running and being joined by Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Strong told the duo that it was showtime…

Excalibur hyped Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW World Championship as the show's main event

Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions for the four-way opening match…

1. Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jay Lethal (w/Sonjay Dutt) vs. Rey Fenix (w/Alex Abrahantes) for a shot at the AEW International Championship. Lethal did an early Flair strut and a woooo, presumably because Flair’s energy drink was the match sponsor. They cut to an early picture-in-picture break. [C]

An ad aired for a Mercedes Mone “Follow The Mone” QR Code contest with swag, limited edition drops, and a chance to meet Mone. In the end, Fenix pinned Lethal…

Rey Fenix defeated Jay Lethal, Orange Cassidy, and Kyle O’Reilly in a four-way in 9:40 to earn a shot at the AEW International Championship on next week’s Dynamite.

After the match, Trent Beretta and Don Callis came out and entered the ring. Callis handed a chair to Beretta, which led to Cassidy grabbing a chain from underneath the ring. Cassidy entered the ring. Kris Statlander entered the ring and pleaded with Cassidy while Beretta and Callis made their exit.

Stokely Hathaway made his entrance and said Statlander would put her foot so far up Cassidy’s ass that he would cough up shoe leather. Statlander struck Cassidy, who dropped to his knees and sold the shot.

Willow Nightingale’s entrance theme played. Willow ran to the ring. Statlander exited. Hathaway hopped on the back of Statlander, who carried him to the back while Willow spoke with Cassidy…

Powell’s POV: A good four-way match. I think everyone assumed Lethal would lose and that O’Reilly wouldn’t win because he just had a title shot on Collision, so that left Fenix and Cassidy. I’m beyond tired of four-way matches determining title challengers. It’s not just an AEW thing, as this is happening way too often in all of pro wrestling these days.

A black SUV arrived outside the building. Chris Jericho exited the backseat and waved to the cameras before telling the driver that he has to come to a full and complete stop. Big Bill and Bryan Keith joined Jericho, who said the cameraman’s work was a little shaky.

Jericho took the camera while Bill said the sun was shining and he loves the little things in life. Keith told the cameraman that he wouldn’t have a shaky ass camera if he respected Jericho. Jericho gave the camera back to the cameraman and told him to follow along. Jericho waved to people outside the building as he and his crew entered… [C]

Powell’s POV: Jericho continues to feel like a channel changer.

Renee Paquette interviewed Willow Nightingale, who said Mercedes is the TBS Champion, but there is a score to settle someday because she had Mone pinned during the match. Willow said she would have trusted Kris Statlander with her life and she betrayed that. Orange Cassidy showed up and did his weak fist bump…

Christopher Daniels came out and announced that they were holding another qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant TNT Title at Forbidden Door. Mark Briscoe made his entrance and then his opponent Brian Cage came out alone. The broadcast team reminded viewers that Konosuke Takeshita had already qualified for the ladder match…

2. Mark Briscoe vs. Brian Cage in a qualifier for the TNT Title ladder match at Forbidden Door. Cage knocked Briscoe down to start the match. Briscoe and Cage ended up at ringside. Briscoe tossed a chair into the ring. Referee Paul Turner caught the chair and cleared it from the ring while the crowd booed. Cage ran Briscoe into the barricade. Cage followed up by performing a deadlift superplex and then posed before a PIP break, [C]

Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis were shown watching the match from the crowd. Briscoe and Cage ended up at ringside again. Briscoe slid a chair inside the ring. As the referee cleared the chair, Briscoe set up another and then used it as a launchpad to dive onto Cage on the floor.

Briscoe threw Cage back inside the ring and hit him with a missile dropkick. Jack Perry was shown watching the match on a backstage television. Cage came back with a pump-handle slam for a two count, then hit a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall.

Cage made the throat slash gesture and went for the Drill Claw, but Briscoe slipped out of it. Briscoe performed a Death Valley Driver and followed up with Froggy Bow before getting the three count.

Mark Briscoe defeated Brian Cage in 10:15 to qualify for the ladder match for the vacant TNT Title at Forbidden Door.

After the match, Don Callis was shown doing a golf clap. Backstage, Jack Perry clapped and congratulated Briscoe before saying it wouldn’t matter. Perry said Tony Khan can screw him over as many times as he wants, but he’s already proven that he can’t be stopped. Perry said the universe has already shown him that he will be the next TNT Champion one way or another. In the ring, Briscoe played air guitar with the ROH Championship belt…

Powell’s POV: There was no mystery regarding the outcome, but it was an enjoyable match and the popularity of Briscoe goes a long way.

Backstage, Renee Paquette spoke with Samoa Joe and Hook. She asked if it was safe to call Joe a mentor. He said he wouldn’t call it that, but he was interrupted by “The Premier Athletes” Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari and their manager Mark Sterling.

Nese commented on Hook eating chips and said you’d think he’d be taking things more seriously after all these years. Hook responded that Nese is still losing matches after all these years. Nese knocked Hook’s chips out of his hand.

Joe told Hook that guys like that don’t talk to killers like them unless they know they can get away with it. Joe noted that there was a lot of security in the area. Joe said they would handle the Premiere Athletes on their time… [C]

Backstage, Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith encountered Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. Jericho said they were two of his favorite branches and said their careers are now bigger and better than ever. Jericho told them to enunciate. Bill sounded it out, then Menard told him to shove it up his ass. Jericho and Bill agreed that was a good one. Jericho gave parenting advice to Parker. Keith told Parker he better make sure the baby respects Jericho…

“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens made their entrance with Billy Gunn. Caster rapped about the EVPs. Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson appeared on the big screen. Matthew said the employee handbook says to not disparage the EVPs and told them to leave the arena…

Powell’s POV: Is there a storyline reason why Tony Khan’s character doesn’t send Christopher Daniels out to put a stop to this?

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana were interviewed by Renee Paquette. Swerve welcomed back MJF back and called him a little bitch. Swerve said MJF finally showed up for work. Swerve said MJF mentioned his name and he will deal with him in a way he doesn’t like.

Swerve handed the AEW World Championship match contract for Forbidden Door and told Prince Nana to make sure it’s delivered to Will Ospreay’s front door. Swerve delivered a promo about facing Roderick Strong later in the show.

Swerve said the EVPs have been on his mind. He said he was rooting for Team AEW. Swerve said next time they assemble a team to represent AEW, they should not forget the AEW World Champion…

[Hour Two] Excalibur hyped the Mercedes Mone contest and then announced that she will face NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in title vs. title match… A video package narrated by Mone aired…

The Blackpool Combat Club made their entrance through the crowd while Jon Moxley’s theme song played. Wheeler Yuta went into the crowd and came back with a rose. Team CMLL made their entrance via the stage.

3. “Blackpool Combat Club” Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Magnus, Volador Jr., Rugido, and Esfinge. All eight wrestlers traded punches to start the match and then brawled to ringside.