AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Alan “5” Angels and 10.

-Anthony Bowens vs. Fuego Del Sol.

-“2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker vs. The Metro Brothers.

-Cameron Stewart vs. Max Caster.

-Axel Rico vs. Jora Johl.

-Joey Sweets vs. MT Nakazawa.

-Pat Brink vs. QT Marshall.

-Tony Nese vs. Carlie Bravo.

-Angelica Risk vs. Emi Sakura.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Luke Sampson.

-Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

Powell’s POV: So, um, have we seen the last of Too Fast Too Fuego? AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.