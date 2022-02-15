AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Alan “5” Angels and 10.
-Anthony Bowens vs. Fuego Del Sol.
-“2point0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker vs. The Metro Brothers.
-Cameron Stewart vs. Max Caster.
-Axel Rico vs. Jora Johl.
-Joey Sweets vs. MT Nakazawa.
-Pat Brink vs. QT Marshall.
-Tony Nese vs. Carlie Bravo.
-Angelica Risk vs. Emi Sakura.
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Luke Sampson.
-Ariya Daivari and Invictus Khash vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds.
Powell’s POV: So, um, have we seen the last of Too Fast Too Fuego? AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
