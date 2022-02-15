Brandi Rhodes statement of thanks following her AEW departure

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Brandi Rhodes took to social media on Tuesday to issue a message of thanks after Tony Khan announced that she and Cody Rhodes were departing AEW.
Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mvs1lJS0UO
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) February 15, 2022
Powell’s POV: Brandi’s message of thanks followed the statement issued by Tony Khan, who wished her and husband Cody Rhodes well “as they move on from AEW.” I have included the statements from Khan and Cody below for anyone who may have missed them.
Thank you Cody and Brandi Rhodes pic.twitter.com/tkDvVpnrrE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2022
— AEW COMMUNITY OUTREACH (@CodyRhodes) February 15, 2022
Only reason this won’t be a work wll be because Brandi wasn’t happy.
My immediate thought was it’s a work and Cody will get “re-hired” so he can challenge for the world title, but Brandi might be so toxic that nobody wants him around if she’s part of the package.
I can see that too.Perhaps that would be his heel turn.He comes back with all his stroke and challenges and beats whoever the face champ is at the time..
What would he do in WWE anyway?At best he’ll be in the US or IC title picture or maybe he’ll reform Legacy with Orton?