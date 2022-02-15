What's happening...

Brandi Rhodes statement of thanks following her AEW departure

February 15, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brandi Rhodes took to social media on Tuesday to issue a message of thanks after Tony Khan announced that she and Cody Rhodes were departing AEW.

Powell’s POV: Brandi’s message of thanks followed the statement issued by Tony Khan, who wished her and husband Cody Rhodes well “as they move on from AEW.” I have included the statements from Khan and Cody below for anyone who may have missed them.

Readers Comments (4)

  1. MJoseph February 15, 2022 @ 10:44 am

    Only reason this won’t be a work wll be because Brandi wasn’t happy.

    Reply
  2. TheGreatestOne February 15, 2022 @ 10:52 am

    My immediate thought was it’s a work and Cody will get “re-hired” so he can challenge for the world title, but Brandi might be so toxic that nobody wants him around if she’s part of the package.

    Reply
  3. Tom February 15, 2022 @ 11:31 am

    I can see that too.Perhaps that would be his heel turn.He comes back with all his stroke and challenges and beats whoever the face champ is at the time..

    Reply
  4. Tom February 15, 2022 @ 11:35 am

    What would he do in WWE anyway?At best he’ll be in the US or IC title picture or maybe he’ll reform Legacy with Orton?

    Reply

