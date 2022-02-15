Brandi Rhodes statement of thanks following her AEW departure

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brandi Rhodes took to social media on Tuesday to issue a message of thanks after Tony Khan announced that she and Cody Rhodes were departing AEW.

Powell’s POV: Brandi’s message of thanks followed the statement issued by Tony Khan, who wished her and husband Cody Rhodes well “as they move on from AEW.” I have included the statements from Khan and Cody below for anyone who may have missed them.