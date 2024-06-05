NXT TV rating: TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Stevie Turner

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 768,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 703,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.24 rating. The viewership increase left last night’s edition of NXT just below last week’s AEW Dynamite viewership count of 787,000. One year earlier, the June 6, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 615,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating.