Paul “Triple H” Levesque recovering from a cardiac event, WWE issues a statement

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following statement on Wednesday regarding the health of Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.”

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing Levesque the very best in his recovery.