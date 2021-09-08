What's happening...

Paul “Triple H” Levesque recovering from a cardiac event, WWE issues a statement

September 8, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following statement on Wednesday regarding the health of Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

STAMFORD, Conn., September 8, 2021 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) issued the following statement today regarding Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development:

“Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.”

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing Levesque the very best in his recovery.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. The WAYne September 8, 2021 @ 4:08 pm

    His heart probably couldn’t bear the horror of what that Vince has done to NXT. But seriously, I wish him all the best.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.