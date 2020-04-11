WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the brand’s first show after WrestleMania 36

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.304 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.398 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 2.375 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.372 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.235 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a first place tie in the 18-34 adult demographics compared to other network programming. Smackdown also finished tied for first in the male 18-49 demographic. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor discussing how his background prepared him for the world today, his run with Keith Lee, why Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win was so meaningful, and much more...

