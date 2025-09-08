John Cena’s final seven WWE dates

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the final seven dates that John Cena is scheduled to work before retiring from WWE.

-WWE Raw on Monday, September 15, in Springfield, Massachusetts, at MassMutual Center

-WWE Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, September 20, in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

-WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, October 11, in Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena

-WWE Raw on Monday, November 10, in Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

-WWE Raw on Monday, November 17, in New York, New York, at Madison Square Garden

-WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, November 29, in San Diego, California, at Petco Park

-WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, December 13, in Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

Powell’s POV: Cena wasn’t fibbing when he said this past Friday was his final appearance on Smackdown, at least as an active wrestler. WWE has yet to announce the Saturday Night’s Main Event date that was reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Gunther retired Goldberg on the July 12 SNME. Will he be Cena’s final opponent?