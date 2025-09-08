Create A Pro “Til Death Do Us Part” results (9/7): Vetter’s review of Mike Santana vs. VSK, Max Caster’s open challenge, four-way for the CAP Title, Nat Castle and Sebby Amor wedding

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Create A Pro “Til Death Do Us Part (The Wedding of Nat Castle and Sebby Amor)”

September 7, 2025, in Lynbrook, N.Y., at the KOC Hall

Streamed live on YouTube.com

This streamed live and free on the promotion’s YouTube channel. The venue is a fairly large room with the ring pushed up against one wall. This is their usual venue; the lights were on, and it was easy to see. The crowd was perhaps 250-300.

1. “The Shooters” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio vs. “Starstruck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) for the CAP Tag Team Titles. Starstruck are the Live Pro Wrestling tag champs, but they didn’t bring those belts. The presence of Bakabella guarantees they are the heels; he got on the mic and told the crowd how much he hates this place, and he made crude remarks towards the mom of one of the Shooters. CAP is calling the champs “The Shooters” rather than “The Shooter Boys.” Vecchio and Channing opened with some fast-paced reversals on the mat. The Shooters hit a team armdrag on Channing and stereo dropkicks on Greene. Channing hit a snap suplex on Vecchio at 5:00, and SS began working over Anthony in their corner.

Vecchio hit a German Suplex, but he couldn’t tag out. He finally tagged in Ortiz at 7:00, who hit some punches. Ortiz hit a tornado DDT on Channing. He hit a double Northern Lights Suplex and kipped to his feet, and that got a pop. Starstruck each hit some kicks on Ortiz. Vecchio dove to the floor on Greene, then the Shooters hit their team Blockbuster move to pin Channing. A good opener; these four work well together. The boys held Bakabella’s arms and allowed the mom to come over and rip off Sidney’s wig.

Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz defeated Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas to retain the CAP Tag Titles at 9:22.

* Evil Kip charged to the ring and he wants his match with Bryce Donovan… right now!

2. Evil Kip vs. Bryce Donovan. Bryce snuck in from behind and attacked Kip and stomped on him, and we’re underway. The ref called for the bell at 00:22 to officially begin. Kip bit Bryce’s forehead, and he dove through the ropes onto Bryce and stomped on him on the floor. They got back into the ring, and Bryce was in charge, keeping the smaller Kip down while jawing at the crowd. He hit a bodyslam at 4:00. Kip dove on him on the floor, then he pushed Bryce into the ring post at 6:30.

They got back into the ring with Kip hitting some more punches to the gut. Kip crotched him around the ring post, then hit a doublestomp on Bryce’s back for a nearfall at 8:00. He hit a Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall. Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. He hit a diving forearm strike for another nearfall at 10:00 and was frustrated that he hadn’t won yet. Kip hit a low blow uppercut while the ref was out of position! He hit a running knee to the side of the head for a believable nearfall. Kip peeled off his shirt and choked Bryce with it. Bryce got a staff or a cane and struck Kip in the head with it to get the tainted pin. Decent match; Kip really didn’t do much for me.

Bryce Donovan defeated Evil Kip at 13:06.

3. Dante Drago vs. TJ Crawford for the CAP TV Title. TJ hit a Helluva Kick at the bell, and they sprinted until Dante hit a dropkick that sent Crawford reeling to the floor. In the ring, Dante hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 1:00. They fought to the floor, and TJ accidentally chopped the ring post. However, he dropped Dante’s head on the guardrail, and he suplexed Drago onto the ring apron at 3:00. They got back into the ring, where TJ hit some roundhouse kicks, then a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 4:30. Dante hit a Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex) and the crowd rallied behind him. He dove through the ropes onto Crawford.

Drago hit a second dive. Back in the ring, Drago hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 7:00 and a modified Destino for a nearfall. He switched to a half-crab, but TJ got to the ropes. They traded rollups, and TJ hit a spin kick to the head, but he missed his Silver Bullet spin kick. Seconds later, TJ nailed the Silver Bullet and scored a nearfall at 8:30. Dante hit his Rebound Lariat for a believable nearfall. He went back to the half-crab, but TJ escaped by kicking Dante into the ref! TJ immediately picked up the title belt and struck Dante in the head with it! He covered the prone Drago for the tainted pin! New champion!

TJ Crawford defeated Dante Drago to win the CAP TV Title at 10:05.

* Crawford continued to beat up Drago after the bell until Dante’s teammate Nick Robles ran in for the save.

* Up next is the Platinum Max Five Minute Open Challenge! Max Caster came out to a nice pop, and he has a clipboard with him. He wore his “Best Wrestler Alive” jacket. He got on the mic and noted he is still in the top five in wins in AEW history. He said he’s proud of being a two-team CAP champion, and that got a nice pop. He got the crowd to chant “Let’s go Max you’re the best wrestler alive!” Leo Sparrow came to the ring. Again, Leo had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it AEW match, and he’s a good heel. He was also destroyed on WWE Raw by Omos a few years ago.

4. Max Caster vs. Leo Sparrow. They brawled at the bell, and the commentator said this was a first-time-ever singles match. Max hit a back-body drop, and he tossed Leo to the floor. Back in the ring, Leo hit an Irish Whip. We had a clock appear in the lower left corner, counting down from 5:00. Leo hit a Bronco Buster for a nearfall at 2:00. He hit some running knees for a nearfall. Max nailed a superkick! He hit a clothesline and a Gorilla Press. Sparrow hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Max grabbed kale from Leo’s bag, but he accidentally threw the leaves in the ref’s eyes! It allowed Sparrow to hit a low blow punt kick, and get the tainted pin.

Leo Sparrow defeated Max Caster at 4:32 in a Five-Minute Open Challenge.

5. VSK vs. Mike Santana. VSK came out to some techno-pop dance tune. A nice pop for Santana. VSK rolled to the floor to stall at the bell. An intense lockup and standing switches, and Mike tossed him to the mat. They traded shoulder blocks with neither man budging, so Santana slapped him in the face to drop VSK at 2:30. Mike hit a dropkick. They brawled to the floor and over by the tables in the back of the building, then back to ringside, where Mike hit some chops in front of the fans. He let some kids in the front row chop VSK, too.

In the ring, Santana hit a senton for a nearfall at 4:30. Santana hit the Three Amigos rolling suplexes. VSK dove through the ropes onto Santana. He hit a slingshot senton at 6:30, celebrated, and was booed. He choked Santana in the ropes and was in charge. He hit a second-rope diving forearm to the back for a nearfall. Mike hit a second-rope twisting crossbody block at 8:30, and they were both down. VSK regained control and kept Mike grounded. Mike fired up and hit some clotheslines and a sudden Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 11:30.

VSK avoided a Spin The Block, but Santana hit a kip-up stunner for a nearfall. Suddenly, Eric James appeared at ringside, and he grabbed Santana’s ankle! It allowed VSK to hit a brainbuster for a believable nearfall. VSK hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall, then a top-rope frogsplash for a nearfall at 13:30, and they were both down. They traded rollups. Santana kicked James off the ring apron. VSK got a rollup for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it! Santana slammed VSK stomach-first to the mat, then hit the Spin the Block discus clothesline for the pin. A really good match. “What a match!” the commentator said. “An incredible showing from both of these men.”



Mike Santana defeated VSK at 15:35.

* Intermission was about 16 minutes. Not bad.

6. JGeorge, Liam Davis, and “OGTM” Jay Mecias and Pat Fitzpatrick vs. CPA, Nick Robles, The Sweeper, and Just Joe. CPA sang Creed’s “Higher” on the way to the ring. (Half the guys in this match weren’t alive when that song was released.) JGeorge’s team attacked as CPA’s team got in the ring, and all eight brawled. I think I’ve seen OGTM and Davis before, but I really don’t know them. The Sweeper hit a plancha onto the heels on the floor, and everyone brawled at ringside. Liam Davis dresses exactly like Mick Foley; it’s quite the tribute.

CPA peeled off one button-down shirt, but of course had another one on underneath. Davis and the Sweeper brawled. Liam slammed Sweeper to the mat. Just Joe hit an RK-Joe. Robles hit a Rocker Dropper leg drop on JGeorge. CPA hit a double missile dropkick at 5:30. CPA ripped over a second shirt and hit his 1099 (comedy 619). Robles got a cover for the pin. Disjointed and messy, and not in a good way, but a passable popcorn match that didn’t overstay its welcome. TJ Crawford jumped in the ring and attacked Robles.

CPA, Nick Robles, The Sweeper, and Just Joe defeated JGeorge, Liam Davis, Jay Mecias, and Pat Fitzpatrick at 6:08.

* During the ring introductions for the next match, we saw the MMA fighter Bobby Casale holding a prone Aaron Rourke, and the commentator speculated that Aaron had been attacked backstage.

7. Bobby Orlando vs. Eric James vs. Jack Tomlinson (w/Bobby Casale) vs. Aaron Rourke in a four-way for the CAP Heavyweight Title. James and VSK (regular teammates) look almost like twins, but James’ hair is much shorter. Bobby and Eric James brawled in the ring, and Orlando hit a discus clothesline. Bobby dove over the top rope onto the other two guys. In the ring, Orlando hit a Lungblower on James for a nearfall, but Tomlinson jumped in and stole a pin attempt at 3:00. Tomlinson worked over Orlando as James was out on the floor. Still no sign of Rourke.

James bodyslammed Tomlinson on the floor at 6:30. In the ring, James snapped Bobby’s throat over the top rope, and he hit a Tiger Driver (flipping powerbomb) on Bobby for a nearfall. James and Orlando traded punches in the ring, and Bobby hit some superkicks. Orlando began bodyslamming each opponent and was fired up. He hit a running neckbreaker at 8:30, then a uranage on Tomlinson for a nearfall. Casale tripped Bobby. James hit a DDT on Tomlinson, and all three were down at 10:00.

Bobby hit a double missile dropkick. Casale jumped in the ring and attacked Orlando. Aaron Rourke finally ran to ringside and hit a spear on Casale. Aaron chased Tomlinson to the back. James slammed Bobby off the ropes. However, Bobby hit his top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall, but now it was VSK who ran in for the save at 12:00! James hit a springboard stunner on Bobby for a nearfall. Bobby got a rollup out of nowhere to pin James. An okay match.

Bobby Orlando defeated Eric James, Aaron Rourke, and Jack Tomlinson in a four-way to retain the CAP Heavyweight Title at 13:24.

* Leo Sparrow jumped in the ring and attacked Orlando, and he left with the belt!

* A plastic tarp was put over the canvas. It’s time for a wedding! Dr. James Parker came to the ring first. He told the crowd he is an ordained minister! A cake was brought to ringside, and the commentator predicted we were going to have a clean wedding with nothing unusual happening. Sebastian Amor came out first, wearing a white suit with red splashes (blood spatter?) all over it. Nat Castle came out, dressed in a white gown and with her CAP Women’s Title around her waist. The dress also had some red splotches. Nat got on the mic and praised Amor while also cutting down the crowd.

They both got their “yeeaaaahhhh” (instead of ‘I do’) said out loud. Suddenly, TJ Crawford and Nick Robles brawled to ringside, but security pushed them to the back. It’s now time for “any objections,” and the crowd, of course, cat-called. Bobby Orlando stormed into the ring. He demanded that Leo Sparrow return his belt! Sparrow demanded a title shot. Orlando dove off the top rope onto Sparrow, as well as TJ and Robles, and those four brawled to the back. “This is chaos, and we still have a wedding in the middle of the ring!” the commentator said.

Out of the back came Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza! Gabby offered her congratulations “because we love love!” Bronson pointed out some true newlyweds in the crowd. Bear predicted that this would be a wedding that none of us would ever forget. Bronson said he and Gabby will be facing Zachary Wentz and Priscilla Kelly in an upcoming show. Bear had a security guard hand a bag to the couple in the ring. Nat opened it — it was a Shotzi Blackheart action figure, and Bear announced that Nat will be defending the title against Shotzi next month.

The massive Vargas (again, think a Dominican version of Umaga) ran into the ring. Bronson ran in, too. Gabby and Nat brawled, too. Several wrestlers were now in the ring, with Bobby Orlando fighting Sparrow. Gabby bodyslammed Nat. Bear hit a Choke Bomb on a heel. Sparrow hit a double-arm DDT on Robles. Slade came to the ring, holding a door, and he’s focused on Amor. The ring officiant couldn’t see and told the couple they are man and wife and can kiss, but Slade chokeslammed Amor. Gabby brought the cake into the ring and smashed it into Nat’s face, then Gabby speared her through a door in the corner.

Final Thoughts: A fun show. The wedding had the chaos you expected. It was decent community theater. And of course, we knew the cake would wind up in someone’s face. Hands down, the best match was Santana vs. VSK. This is the second really strong VSK match I’ve seen in about three weeks. I’ll go with that opening tag match for second-best, as the Shooters are young but really get it. That was just a sharp tag match. Crawford-Drago takes third. Max-Sparrow was fine, and the crowd treated Max like a returning hero.

The title four-way was merely okay. I was disappointed by how little Aaron Rourke was in the match (maybe 20 seconds?), and Tomlinson isn’t quite ready yet to be in that main event role. And with WWE having non-stop run-ins in three-ways and four-ways, it just is starting to feel exhausting to have so many people interfering in these matches. The popcorn match was a bit messy but as I noted, at least it wasn’t too long.