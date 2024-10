CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews TNA Impact: TNA Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona, Mike Bailey vs. Leon Slater for the X Division Title, PCO vs. Rhino, Mike Santana vs. Brian Myers, and more (22:13)…

Click here for the October 18 TNA Impact audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.