TNA Turning Point to be held at WrestleCade

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Thursday to announce that the Turning Point event will be held at the WrestleCade convention on Friday, November 29 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at Benton Convention Center.

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that Turning Point will air live on the TNA+ app on Friday, November 29th from the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina – at the annual WrestleCade fan convention, a three-day family-friendly mega-event for pro wrestling fans.

Turning Point will air live on the TNA+ app, featuring multiple championship matches. TNA+ is available at watch.tnawrestling.com, via iOS, tvOS and Android mobile apps, as well as big screen devices such as Android TV, Fire TV and Roku, with more platforms to follow.

Tickets for Turning Point will go on-sale on Thursday, July 25th, at www.wrestlecade.com/schedule. Matches for Turning Point will be announced this fall.

TNA Wrestling will bring all the superstars to Winston-Salem, including Moose, Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Mike Santana, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Ash By Elegance and others.

Also scheduled to wrestle in Winston-Salem: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz), ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), A.J. Francis, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Steve Maclin and Xia Brookside, among others.

“We are excited to bring TNA Wrestling back to WrestleCade weekend,” Tracy Myers and Brian Hawks, co-owners of WrestleCade Entertainment, said in a joint statement. “Our 12th annual event is a staple in Winston-Salem, North Carolina over Thanksgiving weekend with more than 8,000 fans expected to attend.”

WrestleCade features live wrestling events, appearances by more than 150 wrestlers, plus podcasts airing live from the convention, Q&A sessions and more. The 2024 WrestleCade runs November 29 through December 1.

“We know TNA Wrestling will put on a fantastic event with its amazing roster,” Hawks said.

Tickets for Turning Point at WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, North Carolina will go on-sale on Thursday, July 25, at www.wrestlecade.com/schedule.

Powell’s POV: TNA should play to a big crowd as part of the annual Thanksgiving convention. It should make for a really good atmosphere for the Turning Point special.