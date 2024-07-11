What's happening...

AEW All In lineup: Title matches set for the Wembley Stadium event

July 11, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, August 25 in London, England at Wembley Stadium.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Danielson and May won the Owen Hart Cup tournaments to earn their title shots. I will be doing a live review of All In, and a same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

