Wrestling Revolver “Clean Slate” results (9/6): Vetter’s review of Myron Reed vs. Rich Swann for the Revolver Title, AJ Francis vs. Chris Danger for the Revolver Remix Title, Snitsky and Muhammad Hassan appear

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “Clean Slate”

Streamed on Triller+

September 6, 2025, in Clive, Iowa, at Horizon Events Center

This is a fieldhouse in suburban Des Moines, and they always draw really well here, perhaps 600 or more. Lighting is decent. Bork Torkleson and Jake Crist provided commentary as the show began, but we’d later hear from Phil Stamper and Sami Callihan, too. I’m not a fan of Bork’s commentary, and Jake was not taking this seriously.

* I always point out this is Sami Callihan’s promotion, and he uses a lot of current and former TNA talent, along with local guys. (And a lot of wrestlers were in the Twin Cities for TNA 24 hours earlier.)

1. Steve Maclin vs. Damian Chambers (w/Kayla Kassidy) for the TNA International Title. Damian’s intro song is pretty damn annoying. They took turns playing to the crowd before the bell, and the crowd was 100% behind Steve. Damian set up for a dive at 1:30, but Maclin clocked him with a forearm, and Steve dropped him crotch-first on the guardrail. They brawled at ringside. They got in the ring, and Chambers took control and was booed. Steve dove through the ropes at 4:00 and barreled onto Damian. Kayla jumped in the ring and hit a DDT while Damian was distracting the ref; Damian got a nearfall and was back in charge.

Maclin hit a Thesz Press and some punches. He hit a Buckle Bomb and a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Chambers hit a neckbreaker over his knee, then a moonsault for a nearfall. Jake is just being goofy on commentary, and now he was doing a Randy Savage impersonation; it was pretty awful.) Maclin tied Chambers in the Tree of Woe and hit the spear to the ribs, then the double-arm DDT for the pin. Good action. Chambers is a really good heel foil.

Steve Maclin defeated Damian Chambers to retain the TNA International Title at 10:05.

* Security was called backstage. Myron Reed had struck Rich Swann with a chair on his ankle!

* Phil Stamper replaced Crist on commentary.

2. JJ Garrett vs. Ryan Clancy. Again, Garrett quite deliberately looks and dresses like 1992 Scott Steiner. Clancy is the mat-based specialist from the New England area who just returned from a tour in Japan, and I’m a big fan. This is Clancy’s debut in Revolver. Standing switches to open. JJ hit a doublestomp on the head at 1:30, and he kept Clancy grounded. Clancy hit a Thesz Press and a butterfly suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Ryan hit his picture-perfect dropkick, then a plancha to the floor on Garrett at 6:30. In the ring, Clancy narrowly avoided colliding with the female ref. Garrett immediately got a rollup with a handful of tights for the cheap pin.

JJ Garrett defeated Ryan Clancy at 6:55.

* Sami Callihan now joined Bork on commentary!

3. BDE and “Alpha Sig” Brent Oakley and KC Jacobs and Dick Myers vs. Joe Alonzo and Juni Underwood and “Tye or Die” KJ Reynolds and Ryan Matthias. BDE and Oakley were seated in the front row of the TNA show on Thursday in Minneapolis. Alonzo got on the mic and berated YouTube star BDE, saying he’s better at social media than BDE is. Myers and Juni opened. Oakley got in and hit some buttbumps at 2:00 on Reynolds (think long-haired Peter Avalon). All eight brawled with the babyfaces hitting punches in the corners. BDE hit a dive. KC Jacobs hit a dive at 3:30. Myers and Oakley hit stereo top-rope dives to the floor.

In the ring, Matthias and Reynolds worked over Myers in their corner. BDE got a hot tag at 7:00, and he hit a springboard double stunner. Callihan reminded us that this is still just BDE’s seventh match. Jacobs hit a split-legged moonsault. Oakley hit a top-rope flying Whoopee Cushion buttdrop. The Alpha Sig guys hit a team suplex on the Tye or Dye kids on the thin mat at ringside at 9:00. In the ring, Oakley hit a shotgun dropkick on Alonzo, and he set up for a Dudley-style “Wassup” spot. Jacobs climbed the ropes, but he hit a dive to the floor rather than do a “Wassup” dive to Alonzo’s groin! It allowed Alonzo to roll up Oakley, grab the ropes for added leverage, and get the tainted pin!

Joe Alonzo and Juni Underwood and KJ Reynolds and Ryan Matthias defeated Brent Oakley and KC Jacobs and Dick Myers and BDE at 10:09.

* Oakley and Jacobs started jawing at each other, and Brent pushed Reynolds! BDE got between them and tried to stop the fight. Gene Snitsky came to the ring and told the Alpha Sig guys they aren’t getting along right now but “that’s not my fault.” Snitsky dropped more local references for cheap pops than Mick Foley ever could, getting one cheap pop after another. Snitsky said someone in the crowd was “selling counterfeit baby dolls.” The spotlight found Bigg Pound (think a young John Tenta!) with the dolls. Pound got in the ring and apologized. “These tariffs are tearing us apart. It’s not my fault,” Pound told Snitsky.

Pound told Snitsky “to grow up”; the crowd was aghast and responded with a “you f—ed up!” chant. Snitsky clotheslined Pound and picked up a plastic baby doll. “I think you all know what I do to babies,” he said, and the crowd responded, “Kick it!” Gene told the Alpha Sig guys they are now going to hug it out. This segment is strangely working for me. I gotta admit I’m amused, as Snitsky said he’ll kick the doll after they hug it out. They all hugged, and Snitsky kicked the plastic baby doll. And the crowd was into it.

4. Jake Crist vs. Crash Jaxon vs. Alan Angels (w/Gia Miller). Again, Gia is a heel ‘Goth girl’ here wearing what is a ‘sexy witch’ outfit. Jake hit a Helluva Kick on Angels at the bell. Jaxon wore a purple singlet tonight, and he looked like a grape; the crowd chanted “Whole lotta dude!” for him. They brawled to the floor. Crist hit a moonsault from the apron to the floor, then a tornado DDT onto Angels. Crist hit a second-rope moonsault to the floor on both guys at 2:00. In the ring, the massive Jaxon flattened both guys in the corner. He put both guys on his shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop, earning a pop.

Gia set up a board bridge on the floor. Chairs were brought into the ring. Angels flipped Jake through the board bridge at 5:30, and it shattered. In the ring, Angels continued to work over Crist. He kicked a chair into Jake’s face for a nearfall at 7:00. Angels rolled to the floor and hit a chairshot to Jaxon’s back. In the ring, Jake hit some jab punches on Angels, but Angels hit a Death Valley Driver on Jake onto a chair for a nearfall. They did a stacked suplex spot — Jake was in the middle, and it looked like he twisted his neck on the landing, but he was luckily okay.

Angels and Jaxon got up; Alan hit some forearm strikes that Crash no-sold, and Crash hit some clotheslines, then a sideslam. Crash hit a pop-up powerbomb on Crist and a sit-out piledriver on Jake for a nearfall, but Angels made the save at 10:00. Crash set up a door bridge on the floor as the action came to a halt. Crist hit a fadeaway stunner. Angels locked in a Halo Stretch on Crist, but Jake rolled him over for a nearfall at 13:00. Crist hit a DVD and a Sliced Bread out of the corner, then a second-rope fadeaway stunner for a nearfall, but Jaxon made the save. Jaxon hit a spinebuster on Crist for a nearfall, and all three were down.

Angels hit a stunner. Crash hit a clothesline on Angels, and everyone was down again. Jake hit a series of punches on both guys. Jaxon hit a double clothesline at 16:00. Gia grabbed Jaxon’s ankle! It allowed Angels to hit a Halo Strike kick, and Jaxon fell backwards from the apron through the board bridge on the floor. In the ring, Angels hit a low blow punt kick on Crist, then an Angel’s Wings and a Jay Driller for the pin. Good action, but they lost the crowd at times with the long breaks in setting up board bridges.

Alan Angels defeated Jake Crist and Crash Jaxon at 17:14.

* Intermission. They showed a scramble from a prior show. The intermission went about 20 minutes.

5. “The Macabre” Krule and Dreadknot (w/Gia Miller) vs. “Latinos Most Wanted” Sabin Gauge and Koda Hernandez for the Revolver Tag Team Titles. Again, Koda is the top guy now in Chicago’s Freelance Wrestling, and he’s pretty good. Dreadknot (f/k/a Madman Fulton) wears a scary mask that covers two-thirds of his face. LMW dove onto the Macabre, and we’re underway! Jake Crist has returned to commentary, and he joked that he’s not dead. LMW hit a team DDT out of the ropes on Dreadknot. Krule picked up Sabin and threw him onto Koda, and the Macabre took control. Sabin unloaded a series of chops that Dreadknot no-sold, and Dreadknot slammed Sabin at 3:00. (I love watching Jake wrestle, but his commentary is not working; he’s humoring himself at the expense of calling the action.)

The Macabre kept Sabin in their corner and worked him over. Dreadknot hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:00. Koda tagged in, and LMW hit some stereo kicks on Krule and went for a pin, but Krule easily kicked out. Sabin hit a flying crossbody block. Koda flipped Sabin onto Dreadknot for a nearfall at 10:00. LMW hit stereo frogsplashes for a nearfall. The Macabre hit stereo chokeslams. Gia got on the apron and ordered her monsters what to do next. Dreadknot got a door from under the ring; Krule set it up in the corner. Krule accidentally sent Dreadknot into the door! Sabin got a Crucifix Driver on Krule, and Koda hopped on Krule, too, and they got a flash pin!

Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge defeated Krule and Dreadknot to win the Revolver Tag Team Titles at 13:50.

* Dreadknot and Krule chokeslammed the ref! Gia Miller kept berating her monsters and ordered them to the back.

6. A.J. Francis vs. Chris Danger for the Revolver Remix Title. Danger is another YouTube star whom I’ve seen wrestle a few times in Deadlock Pro. Chris tried some forearm strikes, but Francis easily pushed him to the mat. Chris tried some spin kicks to the thighs, and he clotheslined AJ to the floor, then he dove through the ropes onto him. AJ powerbombed Danger against a guardrail at 2:00 and got back into the ring. Chris rolled back into the ring, but Francis stood on him and choked him in the ropes. Francis hit a running knee in the corner, then a chokeslam at 5:00; he pulled Chris up at the two-count. Francis hit another chokeslam for the pin. That was a squash; Danger got in almost no offense at all.

A.J. Francis defeated Chris Danger at 6:19.

7. Leon Slater vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Man Like DeReiss vs. Dante Leon for the TNA X Division Title. DeReiss had his Progress World Title belt with him. I have really high hopes for this one! Mathers wore his new blue gear, but it doesn’t appear he brought his IWTV Title. Slater came out last. Fast reversals from all four at the bell. Mathers hit a mule kick on Dante. DeReiss hit a back-body drop on Mathers. Dante hit a stunner. Slater hit a handspring-back-elbow at 2:30, then a splash into the corner on Dante, then a plancha to the floor.

Slater worked over Dante in the ring, hitting a splash for a nearfall at 4:30. Slater and DeReiss traded offense, with MLD hitting a German Suplex at 6:00. MLD tossed Mathers onto Slater, then he hit a swinging Flatliner move on Dante for a nearfall. Mathers hit a top-rope crossbody block. Marcus hit a running clothesline on Dante, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Dante hit a top-rope swanton onto the backs of two guys. Dante hit a piledriver on Marcus, dropping him on DeReiss’ chest for a nearfall at 9:00.

Mathers hit his heel hook kick to Dante’s face. Mathers hit his kip-up stunner on Slater. DeReiss hit a kip-up stunner on Marcus! Suddenly, everyone was down at 10:30. Leon and Leon fought in the corner (note how I’ve avoided using that word so far!) MLD hit a superplex on Dante for a nearfall, but Slater powerbombed Mathers onto them to break it up. They all got up at 12:30 and traded forearm strikes. Dante hit a spin kick on DeReiss and his twisting slam for a nearfall. Mathers hit a second-rope Canadian Destroyer on Dante, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 14:00.

DeReiss hit a 619, then a 450 Splash on Mathers for a nearfall, but MLD was pulled to the floor. Marcus and Slater traded rollups, and Slater hit a stunner for a nearfall. Mathers hit a flip dive to the floor on all three at 16:00. In the ring, Mathers hit a 450 Splash on DeReiss for a nearfall, but Dante broke it up. Marcus hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Dante on the thin mat at ringside. Slater dove over the turnbuckles onto Mathers and DeReiss and landed on his feet! Slater pushed Dante Leon into the ring and hit the Swanton 450 splash, so Leon pinned Leon.

Leon Slater defeated Dante Leon, Man Like DeReiss, and Marcus Mathers to retain the TNA X Division Title at 17:28.

* Myron Reed (w/Killer Kelly) came to the ring. Rich Swann was one of the few guys under TNA contract who didn’t appear at the TNA taping I attended on Friday, so perhaps he is legit injured and cannot compete. Myron got on the mic and said he doesn’t have an opponent tonight (because Swann was taken out in the back early in the show). Myron made an open challenge to anyone in the back. It was answered by Steve Maclin!

8. Myron Reed (w/Killer Kelly) vs. Steve Maclin for the Revolver Heavyweight Title. Maclin charged into the ring and hit some punches early on. Myron dove to the floor on Steve at 1:30, and they brawled at ringside. Steve ran and hit a crossbody block over the guardrail and onto Myron in the crowd, and they brawled away from ringside. Myron hit a Sliced Bread, using the ring apron, to hit the move onto the thin mat at ringside at 4:00. They got back in the ring and Myron hit a Flatliner off the ropes. Maclin hit an Angle Slam and some clotheslines, then a Thesz Press and some punches to the face.

Maclin hit a Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles for a nearfall at 7:00. Myron hit a spin kick to the jaw and a powerbomb for a nearfall. They got on their knees and traded forearm strikes. Myron accidentally kicked the ref! Maclin hit his double-arm DDT for a visual pin at 9:30, but we didn’t have a ref! The female ref ran in and made a two-count. Chambers returned to ringside, and his girlfriend, Kayla Kassidy, hit a low blow on Maclin. Chambers got in the ring and hit a Stomp to Maclin’s head. Myron threw an arm over Maclin and got a nearfall, so Myron superkicked the female ref! Chambers accidentally superkicked Myron. Kelly responded by hitting Chambers. Kelly and Kayla brawled!

Somehow, Maclin had four people each tied in the Tree of Woe, and he went corner to corner, spearing each of them as they were dangling upside down. Reed hit a 450 Splash on Maclin for a visual pin at 12:30, but a new ref got a two count. Reed got his title belt and struck Maclin in the head with it for a nearfall. Reed again hit Maclin with a title belt for another nearfall. Myron went for a springboard 450 Splash, but Maclin got his knees up, and Steve got a nearfall. Myron hit two more title belt shots to the head and pinned Maclin.

Myron Reed defeated Steve Maclin to retain the Revolver Remix Title at 14:10.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show. I am so hit-or-miss about Revolver shows, as they often can have multiple bloody and violent matches, but that wasn’t the case today. The four-way was every bit as good as expected. You have three guys with major titles that have been defended in multiple countries in multiple promotions. They kept it going, and it was a 17-minute sprint. All that said, when it was announced that the TNA X Division Title was on the line, it guaranteed that Slater was winning, and he was likely pinning the only guy (Dante Leon) in the match without a major title… and that’s exactly what happened.

Angels-Crist-Jaxon was really good, and that earned second. The chaos and run-ins were a bit much at the end of the main event, but I’ll still give that third. The tag title change would mean more if it weren’t for the fact that the tag titles in this promotion have been an absolute ‘hot potato’ for years, bouncing from team to team seemingly each month. No real complaints… I expected AJ Francis to win, as he should, but I didn’t expect that to be so one-sided. Ryan Clancy is really, really good, and I wish his match had gone longer, too. I’ll also reiterate that the Snitsky segment was campy and a bit ridiculous… yet I was smiling throughout it.