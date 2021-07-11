7/9 AAW United We Stand in Chicago results: Mance Warner vs. Fred Yehi in a steel cage match for the AAW Heavyweight Championship, Kris Statlander vs. Allysin Kay for the AAW Women’s Championship, Myron Reed vs. Hakim Zane for the AAW Heritage Championship, Josh Alexander vs. Jake Something

CategoriesARENA REPORTS MISC live events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

AAW United We Stand

Merrionette Park, Illinois at 115 Bourbon Street

Results courtesy of AAWrestling.com

Replay available via FITE TV

1. SCHAFF defeated Jake Crist in 9:00.

2. Laredo Kid defeated Ace Perry in 10:07.

3. Skye Blue defeated Hyan in 8:57 in an I Quit match.

It was announced the former two time AAW Heavyweight Champion Eddie Kingston will return on August 7 and the AEW Heavyweight Championship.

4. Josh Alexander defeated Jake Something in 15:30.

5. “InFAMy” Deonn Rusman and Joeasa defeated Ace Austin and Madman Fulton in 6:32 to retain the AAW Tag Team Championships.

6. Manders defeated Robin Steele in 10:39.

7. Myron Reed defeated Hakim Zane (a/k/a Rohit Raju) in 14:19 to retain the AAW Heritage Championship.

8. Allysin Kay defeated Kris Statlander in 14:32 to win the AAW Women’s Championship.

9. Fred Yehi defeated Mance Warner in 31:16 in a steel cage match to win the AAW Heavyweight Championship. After the match, both Josh Alexander and SCHAFF stood on the stage and stared down Yehi and his newly won championship.

Upcoming AAW Dates

-Saturday, August 7 – 115 Bourbon Street

-Thursday, September 2 – Logan Square Auditorium – Destination Chicago

-Friday, October 1 – 115 Bourbon Street

-Friday, October 29 – Berwyn Eagles Club – Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Night 1

-Saturday, October 30 – Berwyn Eagles Club – Hell Hath No Fury

-Saturday, October 30 – Berwyn Eagles Club – Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Night 2

-Friday, November 26 – 115 Bourbon Street