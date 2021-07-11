07/11 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: ROH Best in the World predictions, plus Brody King and Tony Deppen vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Dragon Lee and Kenny King in a three-way tag match, PJ Black vs. Flip Gordon, Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Joe Keys and Dante Caballero

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: ROH Best in the World predictions, plus Brody King and Tony Deppen vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Dragon Lee and Kenny King in a three-way tag match, PJ Black vs. Flip Gordon, Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Joe Keys and Dante Caballero, and more (18:11)…

Click here for the July 11 ROH Wrestling TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.