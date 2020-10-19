10/19 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Fred Yehi vs. Tracy Williams, and Josh Woods vs. PJ Black in Pure Title Tournament second round matches, EC3 delivers an in-ring promo

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH TV show: Fred Yehi vs. Tracy Williams, and Josh Woods vs. PJ Black in Pure Title Tournament second round matches, EC3 delivers an in-ring promo, and more (14:42)…

Click here for the October 19 ROH Wrestling TV audio review.

