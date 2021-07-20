WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership soars for the return to the road

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.310 million viewers for Fox, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The number is up from the 2.185 million overnight number that came out on Saturday, and the previous episode’s 1.986 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a 0.66 rating and finished first in the 18-49 demographic. The return of fans in the building led to the return of television viewers. It’s a great start for WWE’s return to the road and it will be interesting to see if they can maintain these numbers.