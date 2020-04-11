WWE to air live weekly programming

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE will be running live editions of Raw, NXT, and Friday Night Smackdown each week from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The company was scheduled to hold marathon tapings this week through the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, but the change was made to go live starting with Monday’s Raw.

Powell’s POV: It’s unclear whether WWE 205 Live will stream live each week, but all indications are that WWE will be moving forward with the show. It’s insane to me that the state of Florida is under a stay at home order, yet WWE will be allowed to have talent and crew members flying in and out of Orlando several times a week.



