11/06 PW Boom (Episode 382): Zack Heydorn on AEW introducing a new men’s singles title, WWE WarGames vs. AEW Blood & Guts, John Cena’s last match, WM42 possibilities

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brass Ring Media and SI.com’s Zack Heydorn on AEW introducing a new men’s singles title, WWE WarGames vs. AEW Blood & Guts, John Cena’s last match, WM42 possibilities…

Order Zack’s book “Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin” here.

