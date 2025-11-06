Create A Pro Wrestling “Brawl-O-Ween” results (11/1): Vetter’s review of Priscilla Kelly and Zachary Wentz vs. Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza, Nat Castle vs. Shotzi Blackheart for the CAP Women’s Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Create A Pro Wrestling “Brawl-O-Ween”

November 1, 2025, in Melville, New York, at All Sportz Melville

Released November 5, 2025 on YouTube.com

This show was held in a small hockey rink. The lights were on and it’s easy to see. The crowd was perhaps 400, with a lot of young children present. Melville is located right in the middle of Long Island.

1. Nick Robles vs. TJ Crawford in a Skid Row Street Fight for the CAP TV Title. Robles won this belt from Crawford a week ago, so this is an immediate rematch. Robles, the clueless rocker, hit a punch that dropped TJ and sent him to the floor. They brawled at ringside. In the ring, they hit each other with drums and guitars. Crawford hit a piledriver for a nearfall at 4:00. He put drumsticks against Nick’s throat and choked him with it, then smashed a drum over Robles’ head.

Robles dumped a box of thumbtacks on the mat at 6:30. Up until now, this has been rather cartoonish! Crawford hit a powerbomb, dropping Robles on the thumbtacks for a nearfall. TJ hit a spin kick to the head at 8:00. He hit an Air Raid Crash off the ring apron with them both crashing through an open table on the floor! Robles hit a Poison Rana out of the corner, then a Rocker Dropper, sending TJ face-first onto the thumbtacks, to score the pin. A deeply satisfying street fight that really didn’t get gross or bloody.

Nick Robles defeated TJ Crawford to retain the CAP TV Title at 10:13.

2. “The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz vs. Aaron Rourke and Dan Barry vs. “The Dark Order” John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. “Adrenaline Express” VSK and Eric James in a four-way for the CAP Tag Team Titles. Again, mid-40s Barry is retiring Dec. 31, and he got a nice applause from this crowd, who are seeing him here for the final time. Barry opened against Vecchio, with Dan hitting a springboard crossbody block. Ortiz got in and battled Reynolds, hitting a Northern Lights Suplex. All eight brawled in the ring, and it spilled to the floor. James and VSK headed to the back at 4:00!

However, the AE ran back into the ring and attacked the Shooter Boys, and they all brawled. The Dark Order got underneath AE and SB in the corner to hit powerbombs on the four of them at 7:00. Barry hit a flip dive to the floor on everyone. We had a top-rope suplex with those guys landing on everyone on the floor. In the ring, VSK hit a Lumbar Check. James hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant on Rourke. Silver hit a double clothesline on the floor on the Shooter Boys at 9:30. The Dark Order hit their German Suplex-and-jackknife cover for a nearfall.

Ortiz hit a Code Red for a nearfall. Vecchio hit a release German Suplex on Barry. The Shooter Boys set up for their Doomsday Blockbuster on Rourke, but Barry cut it off. Rourke hit a split-legged moonsault on Ortiz, while Dan Barry hit a moonsault-and-battery on Vecchio! They got stereo nearfalls at 12:00. Nice. Reynolds hit a DDT on Barry and a pop-up knee strike on Rourke. Reynolds accidentally struck Silver! Barry hit a standing neckbreaker. Barry went for a Lionsault Press, but the Shooter Boys kicked him, then they hit the Doomsday Blockbuster to pin Barry. That was a really sharp tag match.

“The Shooter Boys” Anthony Vecchio and Aaron Ortiz defeated Aaron Rourke and Dan Barry, “The Dark Order” John Silver and Alex Reynolds, and “Adrenaline Express” VSK and Eric James to retain the CAP Tag Team Titles at 14:02.

* Everyone in the back came out of the back and pounded on the mat, as Dan Barry kissed the center of the mat and bowed to the crowd. A neat moment. He was handed the mic and made a short statement, thanking the crowd. He hugged Brian Myers, the Dark Order, and Rourke.

3. Vargas vs. Jack Tomlinson and Bobby Casale in a handicap match. Again, Vargas has the size and body shape of Umaga. Casale has an MMA background; he’s fairly thick and visibly strong, and I’ve seen him several times now in the past two months. Tomlinson is thin and lanky; he hit some dropkicks on Vargas at the bell. Casale hit a chop block on Vargas’ left knee at 2:00, and the youngsters kept the bigger Vargas grounded. Casale hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 4:30. Vargas hit a Samoan Drop on Tomlinson, then a World’s Strongest Slam, but Casale made the save.

Tomlinson hit a springboard crossbody block on Vargas for a nearfall at 8:00. Tomlinson accidentally struck Casale in the back with a chair! Tomlinson jumped on Vargas’s back and tried a sleeper, but Vargas shrugged him off. Vargas hit a Last Ride-style standing powerbomb and pinned Tomlinson. Good action. Casale is really starting to impress me.

Vargas defeated Jack Tomlinson and Bobby Casale at 9:45.

4. Nat Castle (w/Sebastian Amor) vs. Shotzi Blackheart for the CAP Women’s Title. Nat is fairly short, perhaps 5’2″, so Shotzi has the height advantage. The bell rang, but Shotzi got on the mic and brought out “Smart” Mark Sterling to be in her corner to balance the sides. He brought some cases of Garage Beer with him. They finally locked up two minutes in. Shotzi hit a second-rope crossbody block. They looped the ring on the floor; as they got back in, Nat hit a neckbreaker out of the ropes at 4:00, then some running Facewash kicks in the corner, and she was in charge.

They again brawled to the floor with Nat hitting some chops. They got back into the ring at 7:00 with Castle getting a nearfall. She hit some Yes Kicks to Shotzi’s chest. Shotzi hit a swinging neckbreaker (they didn’t quite land it right) and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Shotzi hit a snap suplex into the corner at 9:00. She hit a German Suplex and applied a Cattle Mutilation!

Castle hit a sharper swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall, and she threw a temper tantrum on the mat when she didn’t get the pin. Sterling jumped in the ring and intentionally threw powder in Shotzi’s eyes! Castle got a quick rollup for the pin. Sterling celebrated with Castle. (Why would Shotzi have trusted him in the first place???) Solid action overall. Shotzi beat up Sebastian Amor, then she handed out cans of Garage Beer to adults in the crowd.

Nat Castle defeated Shotzi Blackheart to retain the CAP Women’s Title at 11:55.

5. Halloween costume battle royal. This is where all the trainees are, and I’m not going to know hardly anyone in this. It is listed as a battle royal, but it is really a Royal Rumble. The first guy was dressed as Buzz Lightyear; the second guy was dressed as Woody… but they both appear to be heels. Someone wore a Mike Myers mask. Someone was dressed as John Cena. One guy wore Nat Castle’s ring gear. Just Joe wore a green sweater, as per usual. CPA wore a black singlet with one strap and a bald cap. Is he the Big Show? Slade got in — no costume, just looking like the scary guy he always is — and he cleared the ring and won the match rather quickly. That one was for the kids and is entirely skippable.

Slade won the Halloween costume battle royal at 15:11.

6. Bobby Orlando vs. Leo Sparrow for the CAP Heavyweight Title. Sparrow always draws great heel heat. An intense lockup to open, and Leo bailed to the floor to regroup. He snapped Orlando’s throat over the top rope, then they brawled at ringside. In the ring, Orlando hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 2:30. Sparrow did a moonsault to the floor onto Orlando, but his lower legs hit the guardrail at 5:30; he seems okay, though. Leo pushed Bobby back into the ring and got a nearfall.

Leo hit some shoulder thrusts to the ribs in the corner and was in charge. Orlando hit a superkick, then a powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:00. Bobby hit his Athena-style top-rope flying stunner for a believable nearfall at 10:00. Bobby dove through the ropes and crashed onto Leo. In the ring, Leo threw a handful of kale in Bobby’s face and hit a double-arm DDT for a believable nearfall at 12:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes and punches. They traded rollups. Leo hand a handful of tights and scored the pin! New champion! I didn’t see that coming! Entertaining action.

Leo Sparrow defeated Bobby Orlando to win the CAP Heavyweight Title at 13:34.

7. Zach Wentz and Priscilla Kelly vs. Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza. Gabby handed out her gnome hats; Kelly was not amused as it was placed on her head. Priscilla’s top looks like Halloween pumpkins. The men opened, but we had lots of stalling and shenanigans, and they didn’t lock up until we were two minutes in. Wentz tried an armdrag that Bear cut off. Wentz hit a headscissors takedown. Bronson hit a running body block, and they had a standoff. The women entered and immediately traded rollups. Gabby hit a bodyslam at 4:30. Kelly hit a satellite headscissors takedown on Bronson, then Wentz hit one on Gabby! They hit stereo Bronco Busters on Gabby and Bronson. Bear scooped up Kelly, but Zach made the save before he could land a move, and they kept Bronson grounded.

Kelly hit a chop that had no effect, so she hit a shotgun dropkick at 7:00. Bear took a sip of a drink at ringside and sprayed it in Zach’s face. Wentz kept him grounded in a headlock. Bear hit his leaping butt splash to Wentz’ chest at 8:30, and they were both down. Gabby got a hot tag and she hit her Bulldog Powerslam on Wentz, then a Vader Bomb for a nearfall on him. Bear bodyslammed Wentz. Gabby scooped up Bronson and bodyslammed her husband onto Wentz for a nearfall. (They do that spot all the time, and it draws a massive pop.) Bear teased that he was going to do a standing moonsault, but instead, he hit another butt drop to the chest. Funny.

He hit an elbow drop for a nearfall at 11:00. Wentz superkicked Bronson, then hit a handspring-back-jumping knee to Bronson’s chest. This crowd was hot! The women got hot tags, and Kelly hit a clothesline and a superkick, then another clothesline and a sideslam for a nearfall. Wentz hit a German Suplex on Gabby for a nearfall at 13:00. Bear splashed Wentz in the corner, then put him across his shoulders and powerbombed him to the mat for a nearfall. Gabby speared Wentz! Bronson hit a Black Hole Slam on Kelly. Bronson hit a Choke Bomb and pinned Wentz. That was really fun, and the intergender violence was kept to a minimum.

Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza defeated Zach Wentz and Priscilla Kelly at 14:58.

Final Thoughts: A really fun show, and there’s enough here worth checking out. The four-way tag was really sharp and stole the show. Even if you didn’t have the drama of this being Dan Barry’s final show here, those are some really excellent tag teams that gelled well. It’s really hard to put into words how good the Shooter Boys are for being clearly so young. The main event was fun and takes second. No, I’m not a fan of intergender action, and that’s why it matters a lot to me that we never saw Bronson throw a punch that would have flattened Kelly. The way they structured that match really worked without it crossing into male-on-female violence. Orlando-Leo was good for third, but that opener hardcore match was fun, too. Yeah, the Halloween rumble is skippable. Good stuff overall. This aired without any commercials popping in and disrupting the show.