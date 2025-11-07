WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, Tony Schiavone, Joey Ryan, Muhammad Hassan, King Kong Bundy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will air live from Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The show includes men’s and women’s U.S. Championship matches. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Houston, Texas, at Bayou Music Center. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET on TNT. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown in Greenville, AEW Collision in Houston, and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tony Schiavone is 68.

-Joey Ryan (Joseph Meehan) is 47.

-Muhammad Hassan (Marc Copani) is 44.

-The late King Kong Bundy (Christopher Pallies) was born on November 7, 1955. He died at age 63 due to complications from diabetes on March 4, 2019.