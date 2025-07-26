Create A Pro “Thisss” results (7/25): Vetter’s review of Gabby Forza vs. Nat Castle in a dog collar match, Blue Meanie, Aaron Rourke, and Dan Barry vs. Jake Lang, JGeorge, and Liam Davis

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Create A Pro “Thisss”

July 25, 2025, in Lynbrook, N.Y., at the KOC Hall

Streamed live on YouTube.com

The crowd might be 500. It was packed! Many people were standing with their backs against the wall in this attractive ballroom. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. This aired live and free on YouTube. I had this on in the background while watching Smackdown, so I wasn’t taking notes during matches or clocking the lengths.

1. Bobby Orlando vs. Leo Sparrow in a basketball match. Orlando is busy every weekend in the Northeast and occasionally in the Midwest. Sparrow has been on AEW TV, and he’s a good heel. Bobby won by slamming Sparrow through a basketball backboard in the corner; it ended there — he didn’t need to pin him.

Bobby Orlando defeated Leo Sparrow in a basketball match.

2. Just Joe vs. Bryce Donovan. The rookie is a new kid in a sweater. Bryce walked him through a passable match.

Bryce Donovan defeated Just Joe.

3. CPA vs. VSK. This was pretty entertaining, as VSK dominated him, but CPA finally hit the Numbers Cruncher (Death Valley Driver) for the pin. CPA is so entertaining and always pulls in fans to his matches; he really is an ideal mid-card indy worker.

CPA defeated VSK.

4. “QGTM” Jey Mesias and Pat Fitzpatrick vs. “The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio. I have no idea who these QGTM kids are; they were clearly new. Ortize and Vecchio have really taken off in the New England indies, working as heels with B3cca in Chaotic Wrestling while they are popular babyfaces in Wrestling Open. A passable match.

“The Shooter Boys” Aaron Ortiz and Anthony Vecchio defeated “QGTM” Jey Mesias and Pat Fitzpatrick.

5. TJ Crawford vs. Nick Robles. Robles is the clueless 1980s rocker. Crawford was the heel here and put his feet on the ropes for the tainted pin on a rollup.

TJ Crawford defeated Nick Robles.

6. Blue Meanie, Aaron Rourke, and Dan Barry vs. Jake Lang, JGeorge, and Liam Davis. As is so often in these six-man tags, Blue Meanie was on the apron most of the match before he got a hot tag, splashed onto JGeorge, and got the pin. Barry also wore a BWO shirt. I’ve seen irritable painter Lang at least once before. Not sure if I have seen Liam. This was basically a squash, though, as Meanie’s babyface team has years and years of experience on the heel squad.

Blue Meanie, Aaron Rourke, and Dan Barry defeated Jake Lang, JGeorge, and Liam Davis.

7. Ryan Peterson and Vargas vs. “The Even Stevens” Steven Somerset and Stephen Azure. Peterson is probably in his mid-30s and heavy. Essentially, Vargas (think a Puerto Rican version of Umaga!) worked 90% of the match for them. This was more entertaining than it had any right to be, as Vargas eventually tagged in Peterson, who did a great job with his facial expressions, showing he really didn’t want to be part of this. The sweater-wearing geeks Stevenses aren’t my favorites, but they bumped like crazy for Vargas.

Ryan Peterson and Vargas defeated “The Even Stevens” Steven Somerset and Stephen Azure.

8. A 12-man reverse battle royal. This was ugly. I hate reverse battle royals — it really shouldn’t be that hard to slide into the ring. I truly didn’t recognize more than a face or two of the guys who battled at ringside. Clearly, a lot of trainees.

Dante Drago and Angelo Carter co-won a 12-man reverse battle royal.

9. Dante Drago vs. Angelo Carter for the CAP TV Title. Fairly basic; I’ve seen both guys several times now and neither has really popped out at me.

Dante Drago defeated Angelo Carter to retain the CAP TV Title.

10. Tommy Invincible vs. Jack Tomlinson. Invincible has a chiseled physique. I may have seen Tomlinson before, but he didn’t really catch my eye here.

Jack Tomlinson defeated Tommy Invincible.

11. Gabby Forza vs. Nat Castle in a dog collar match. This kept going and going, and there was a lot of interference from guys, including Forza’s husband, Bear Bronson, who ran in to clear heels out. Again, I didn’t have a clock on this one, but it might have gone 20 minutes. Nat wrapped the chain through Gabby’s mouth while having her in a crossface move to get the win.

Nat Castle defeated Gabby Forza in a dog collar match.

Final Thoughts: I like that WWE ID prospects Aaron Rourke and Bryce Donovan work all these indy shows. The main event was compelling, but yes, it could have been shorter and to the point. The crowd loved Blue Meanie’s match, and again, that Vargas match was more entertaining than it had any right to be. CPA-VSK was probably the best ‘work rate’ match here. In almost every match here (VSK-CPA being a big exception), you had an established veteran or rising star working against a lower-tier or rookie wrestler. Point being… you could have put Donovan and Orlando vs. Shooter Boys, or Rourke vs. Crawford, and let them have a standout match.