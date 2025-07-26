AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): Multiple title matches set for tonight’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Moriarty for the TNT Championship

-Athena vs. Alex Windsor for the ROH Women’s Championship

-The eliminator tournament for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Title continues

Powell's POV: Collision will be live tonight from Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.