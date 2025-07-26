What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup (live coverage tonight): Multiple title matches set for tonight’s live show

July 26, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Moriarty for the TNT Championship

-Athena vs. Alex Windsor for the ROH Women’s Championship

-The eliminator tournament for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Title continues

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live tonight from Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. Join me for my live review as the show is simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

