AEW Dark Elevation spoilers: Results from tonight’s online show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark Elevation taping

Taped June 15, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Twitter.com/DerikZoo

1. Andrade El Idolo beat Frankie Kazarian.

2. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir defeated Max the Impaler and Heidi Howtizer.

3. Swerve Scott and Keith Lee beat Davey Vega and Mat Fichett. There was a little dissension between Keith and Swerve. Swerve was trying to act like everything was cool, and Keith wasn’t having it.

4. Anna Jay squashed Rebel.

5. Tony Neese beat Warhorse. Warhorse was massively over with the STL crowd.

6. Ruby Soho beat Miranda Gordy.

7. Matt Sydal beat QT Marshall.

