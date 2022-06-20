What's happening...

AEW announces “The Quake By The Lake” for Twin Cities return

June 20, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release on Monday to promote the company’s return to Minneapolis, Minnesota’s Target Center on Wednesday, August 10.

MINNEAPOLIS (June 20, 2022) – All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the red hot promotion taking the world  by storm, will return to the Target Center in Minneapolis with its wildly popular shows, “AEW:  Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage,” for a special THE QUAKE BY THE LAKE event on Wednesday,  August 10.  

This will mark the Minneapolis debut of “AEW: Dynamite,” and the first time back in town since the “AEW: Rampage” show and FULL GEAR pay-per-view event in November 2021. This will also be AEW’s only Minnesota event of 2022. 

Starting on Friday, June 24, at 10 a.m. CT, tickets will go on sale to the general public via  AXS.com and AEWTix.com. Tickets start at $29, plus fees. 

AEW’s star-studded roster includes CM Punk, Thunder Rosa, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Kenny  Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy,  Luchasaurus, Jade Cargill, Dr. Britt Baker, Scorpio Sky, Hangman Page, and many others. 

For more information on current safety protocols, expectations, guest experience and Target
Center, visit: www.TargetCenter.com

Powell’s POV: I attended the Rampage and Full Gear events, and I am looking forward to attending AEW Dynamite for the first time in person.

