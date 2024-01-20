AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for tonight’s show (coverage note)

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli,

-Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia

-Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor

-Thunder Rosa in action

Powell’s POV: Collision will be broadcast from St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena and will air live on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I will be out tonight at a celebration of life and will be covering the Royal Rumble next Saturday, so we will not have live reviews of either show. Don Murphy’s reports will be available sometime after the conclusion of Collision. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio review of tonight’s Collision will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on tonight or on Sunday morning.