MLW Reload lineup: The card for tonight’s online special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
MLW is advertising the following matches for tonight’s MLW Reload special.
-Satoshi Kojima vs. Sami Callihan
-Matt Riddle and Alex Kane vs. Tom Lawlor and Josh Bishop
-Delmi Exo vs. Tiara James
-Nao Kakuta vs. Moka Miyamoto
-Ichiban vs. Jimmy Lloyd
-Zayda vs. Notorious Mimi
Powell’s POV: The matches were taped on January 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena. The special is scheduled to stream at 7CT/8ET on the MLW YouTube page and beIN Sports.
