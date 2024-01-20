MLW Reload lineup: The card for tonight’s online special

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW is advertising the following matches for tonight’s MLW Reload special.

-Satoshi Kojima vs. Sami Callihan

-Matt Riddle and Alex Kane vs. Tom Lawlor and Josh Bishop

-Delmi Exo vs. Tiara James

-Nao Kakuta vs. Moka Miyamoto

-Ichiban vs. Jimmy Lloyd

-Zayda vs. Notorious Mimi

Powell’s POV: The matches were taped on January 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena. The special is scheduled to stream at 7CT/8ET on the MLW YouTube page and beIN Sports.