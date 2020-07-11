MLW Underground preview: Classic show featuring Christoper Daniels, Jerry Lynn, LA Park, Malice, Taiyo Kea, Vampiro

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Vampiro vs. Christopher Daniels

-Jerry Lynn vs. LA Park

-Taiyo Kea vs. Malice

Powell’s POV: MLW Underground streams on MLW’s Youtube page tonight at 5:05/CT6:05ET and airs on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My MLW television reviews will resume with the return of first-run programming.



