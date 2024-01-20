Austin Idol on the danger that came with shaving Jerry Lawler’s head, why he didn’t work for Vince McMahon, issues with Ole Anderson

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Austin Idol

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

Other wrestlers seeking out his training advice and working “clean”: “Absolutely. I’ve always been willing to do that. My thing is always being clean. When I say clean I mean nothing supplemental. I’ve just done it the old-fashioned way; training, living clean and no “juice”, no “gas”, no illegal drugs. That’s all temporary anyway, you blow up and pump up and once you get off that stuff you deflate like putting air in a tire. It’s just so unhealthy so many guys and people get into a lot of trouble by doing that stuff. I’ve always been willing to give tips out to help people, sure why not? It doesn’t hurt to help people.”

On not working with Vince McMahon, Jr.: “The wrestling business is like any other business, you make friends and sometimes you do things that upset people and vice versa. I don’t really think there was any interest from the Vince (McMahon) standpoint. I gave my notice to Vince’s father after eleven months up there and I did it all in a nice way and very professional, but that may have stuck with Junior.”

On feuding with Jerry Lawler: “I saw something so much similar to that in Florida because when I was working part time I could just hang out, it was Jody Hamilton – The Assassin – who did something almost exactly like that angle with Dusty (Rhodes) in Florida and I thought that maybe I could tweak that and maybe get something out of it, so I told Lawler about it and he said let’s do it. When we did that I had been out for a while and I was just coming back and that really ignited me quickly and it turned out very good. I had a great run with him (Lawler) as a heel and also as a baby face against the Road Warriors.”

Continuing with the 1987 Feud of the Year teaming with Tommy Rich against Jerry Lawler: “What happened there was Rich and I both felt we deserved a title shot. We watched Lawler give shots to (Nick) Bockwinkel and whoever else, so the deal was Lawler was supposed to wrestle both of us in the same night. That’s what started the Rich/Idol relationship and then it just grew. Lawler started bringing in partners and it ended up building to the big cage match which was pretty crazy. That should get some kind of a little mark there, perhaps an asterisk because that was a big deal for way back then. We knew it at the time, when Lawler gets beaten and we do his hair, the place is going to go crazy and if anyone has a gun or a knife then you better look out because it’s going to get hot. Paul Heyman didn’t know what was really going on in terms of the danger. Tommy knew a little bit, but I was the only one who was really plugged into that. I knew what the danger level was. I told them that the cops will eventually open up the gates, don’t even think about walking, just sprint, pretend like it is the Olympics and sprint because if we get caught in the aisle it is all over. The coward that runs away lives to fight another day (laughs).”

Problems with Ole Anderson and leaving Jim Crocket Promotions: “Crocket was an interesting situation. At one time, Ole Anderson had got the book with Crocket and called me when I was in Tampa and asked me if I would like to work. And I knew those guys were killing themselves working seven days a week and I told Ole that I don’t want to work full time. He offered me part time working Friday, Saturday, Sunday and I said I’ll take it and I made great money working three days. I was booked on a television taping in Raleigh and I had a car accident and I called Ole the day before and told him what had happened. And he said if I don’t make it there will be problems and he could not get over that. He was pushing me hard at that time and it was going to be me and (Ric) Flair. My first three days I knocked off (Ricky) Steamboat and went around the horn beating all the top guys while Roddy Piper was starving to death. And I love Roddy, but he was working his tail off and when Ole couldn’t get over my deal and I was done, Roddy got that spot and I am glad for Roddy.”

Other topics include breaking into pro wrestling, “Iron” Mike McCord, NWA World Heavyweight Championship matches against Harley Race and Ric Flair, the NWA, Billy Corgan, and more.